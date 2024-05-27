Bulldog Insider analysis: Christopher Gabriel

Central Valley sports talk show host Christopher Gabriel joins Scott on Bulldog Insider to discuss, among other things, paying college players, Bulldog football’s prospects next season, and Vance Walberg’s chances of getting the men’s basketball program turned around.

