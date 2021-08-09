Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State tight-ends working to stand out
There's plenty of competition at a position group that right now is flying under the radar. But this year's group of tight ends is trying to change that mindset.
There's plenty of competition at a position group that right now is flying under the radar. But this year's group of tight ends is trying to change that mindset.
This looked like it hurt.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Think the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry is over? Manning's Hall of Fame speech proved otherwise.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers won Game 1 of the Las Vegas Summer League thanks to a game-winner by Austin Reaves.
An all-time great at quarterback and an all-time entertainer off the field, Peyton Manning provided plenty of laughs and emotion in hurry-up mode.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.