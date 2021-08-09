Bulldog Breakdown: First fall camp in 2 years for women's soccer
With nine new faces on this year's team, the Bulldogs taking advantage of its first fall camp in two years.
With nine new faces on this year's team, the Bulldogs taking advantage of its first fall camp in two years.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
The Los Angeles Lakers won Game 1 of the Las Vegas Summer League thanks to a game-winner by Austin Reaves.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Barcelona great will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the French giants with an option for a third.
A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
This was frightening.
Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in Paris on Monday, lured by the limitless funds of PSG, having said a tearful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years.
The Slovenia men's basketball team didn't medal at the Tokyo Olympics.