Bulldog Breakdown: Buchanan High's Austin Young hopes to make big impact at Fresno State

Reuters

Cruising along with a one-shot lead, Bryson DeChambeau appeared well on his way to a successful U.S. Open title defence on Sunday until an ugly back nine at Torrey Pines sent him spiralling down the leaderboard to 26th place. The collapse was all the more spectacular as DeChambeau had gone 34 holes without dropping a stroke until his nosedive began with a bogey at the par four 11th. DeChambeau looked in control on the front nine, picking up two birdies including a near hole-in-one at the eighth, and made the turn with a one-shot lead.