Bulldog Breakdown: 2 golfers make it to US Amateur
This week a pair of Bulldog golfers are hoping to add their names to the list of winners of the United States Amateur Championship.
This looked like it hurt.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
This was frightening.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Team USA won a seventh straight gold medal in Tokyo, and has now won 55 straight games dating back to the 1992 Olympics.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Simone Biles truly lives the life of Champion on and off the Gynmastic's floor.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer captured his maiden victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, triumphing with a birdie on the second hole of a three-way playoff. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.