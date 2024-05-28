Bulldog baseball receives All-Region honors

May 28—THOMASVILLE — As the Bulldogs close the book on another successful season on the diamond, which culminated in a seventh straight region title, 12 Thomasville baseball players have received All-Region honors.

Thomasville led the pack all around as Jay Harrison took home Pitcher of the Year and Thomasville Golden Glove winner Jadon Lirette was named Region Player of the Year.

The Bulldogs had three members of their pitching staff recognized, including Harrison, as seniors Cruz McCall and Ethan Barrett were both named first team All-Region. Also receiving first team nods were outfielders Jad Doane and Parker Beckham, first baseman David Chastain, short stop Trip Gebel and catcher Brandon Allen.

Thomasville also had three players who were named second team All-Region. Bradley Vanleberghe in the outfield, Tyler Lee at second base and Jasper Davis as a utility player/designated hitter.

All of this comes after a stellar season for the Bulldogs. Despite a slow and somewhat worrisome start, Thomasville finished 23-12 overall thanks to a stellar run that saw them go 19-6 in their last 25 games.

Thomasville finished region play undefeated and claimed their seventh consecutive region title.

In the playoffs, the Bulldogs swept Cross Creek and took two out of three over Pike County to advance to the elite eight to face Oconee County. They ultimately fell to the Warriors in three games.