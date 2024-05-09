Bullard's Gracie Smith wins state golf championship

May 8—AUSTIN — Gracie Smith shot a sizzling 67 Tuesday at The Legends in Austin to earn the Class 4A Girls Golf individual championship.

The Bullard High School phenom carded a 74 in Monday's opening round of the state tournament, giving her a 36-hole total of 141.

Finishing in second place in the individual standings was Alex Hileman (Sunnyvale), who recorded rounds of 73 and 71, for a total of 144.

The Lady Panthers (355-339-694) finished in eighth place in the team standings, which was an improvement of two positions from Day 1.

Adyson Pipkin shot rounds of 82 and 76 to come in at 158 followed by Claire Fath (99-96-196), Avery Ritzma (100-100-200) and Maddy Fath (108-108-216).

Bullard golf is coached by Tim Moore.