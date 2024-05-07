Bullard's Gracie Smith shoots a 74 at state golf championship

May 7—AUSTIN — Gracie Smith of Bullard High School fired a 2-over par 74 Monday in the opening round of the University Interscholastic League Class 4A Girls Golf Championship.

The two-day tournament is being held at Legend's in Austin.

As a team, Bullard (355) was in 10th place after first-day action.

Other individual scores for the Lady Panthers were Adyson Pipkin (82), Claire Fath (99), Avery Ritzma (100) and Maddy Fath (108).

Andrews (297) and Comal-Davenport (308) were the top-two schools in the team standings.