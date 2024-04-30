Apr. 29—Bullard, Troup track stars to compete at state championships Thursday

By Jay Neal

AUSTIN — Some of the area's premier track and field athletes will be traveling to Austin this week for the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships.

The Class 4A and 3A state meets will take place Thursday at Mike A. Myers Soccer and Track and Field Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas Austin.

In Class 4A, Brayden Vining and Carly Tucker will be representing Bullard High School.

Vining, a junior, will be participating in the 800 Meters. He has the second-fastest seed time (1:54.53) of all the qualifiers, and stands a good chance of a podium finish.

Victor Aviles of Burnet owns the speediest seed time, 1:52.66.

Tucker, a senior, has qualified in Long Jump.

Troup's 4X100 Relay team could make some noise in Austin as well.

The group (Kendrick Noble, Caden Claburn, Bryce Wallum and Trae Davis) have the fourth-fastest seed time (42.44) of the team's set to run.

Yoakum's 42.01 is the fastest seed time.

The Tiger 4X200 Relay unit (Noble, Claburn, Wallum, Davis) have qualified for state by posting the fifth-fastest seed time (1:28.66).

The top seed time was posted by Wall (1:27.61).

Davis has also qualified for state in the 200 Meters and in Long Jump.

Davis, a senior, has signed to play football at Kansas State University.

Troup's Emory Cover will be representing the Lady Tigers by taking part in Triple Jump.

Field events and the 3,200 Meters will get under way at 9:00 a.m., with the running events scheduled to commence at 5:00 p.m.