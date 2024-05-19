Bullard sweeps Carthage in 4A baseball regional quarterfinal series

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Panthers baseball team beat the Carthage Bulldogs 7-1 in game two of their 4A regional quarterfinal series Saturday.

With the win, Bullard swept Carthage in two games and moves on to the 4A regional semifinal round of the playoffs.

The Panthers face defending state champion China Spring next week in a best-of-three regional semifinal series.

Game one is Thursday, May 23 at China Spring at 6 p.m. and game two will be Saturday, May 25 at Bullard at 5 p.m.

If necessary, game three will get going 30 minutes after game two.

