Bullard softball takes Game One in Robinson 13-6

ROBINSON, Texas (KETK) — There were plenty of runs on the scoreboard in Robinson Wednesday night, as the Bullard Lady Panthers opened their regional semifinal series against the Rockets.

The Lady Panthers prevailed in Game One, beating Robinson 13-6.

Game Two will be in Bullard on Friday night at 6, and if needed, Game Three will be in Midlothian on Saturday.

