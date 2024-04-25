Bullard softball sweeps Center to open 2024 playoffs

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Lady Panthers have been one of the best softball programs in the state for the past few years, and they looked the part Wednesday night in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs.

Bullard swept Center in Rusk, beating the Lady Roughriders 15-2 then 10-0 to advance to the area round.

The Lady Panthers will take on the winner of Lumberton and Hamshire-Fannett next week.

