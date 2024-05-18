Bullard softball is headed back to Regional Final after 3-2 win over Robinson

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Lady Panthers are headed back to the Regional Finals after getting a walk-off victory at home over the Robinson, 3-2, in Game Two of the Regional Semis on Friday.

Bullard softball takes Game One in Robinson 13-6

Bullard will now get ready to take on Liberty, who knocked the Lady Panthers out of the postseason a year ago.

