Bullard softball falls 2-1 to Liberty in Game One of Regional Final

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — For the third time in four years, Bullard and Liberty faced off in the softball Regional Finals.

Bullard scored late but it would not be enough on Thursday night in Huntsville, as Liberty took Game One 2-1.

Game Two will be on Saturday at Hudson High School in Lufkin at 1:00 p.m.

