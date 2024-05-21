Bullard softball, baseball teams one step closer to state

May 20—BULLARD — The Bullard High School softball and baseball teams advanced a step closer to the upcoming state tournaments late last week.

Both the Lady Panthers and the Panthers sweep their playoff foes.

Lady Panther Softball (33-6-1) qualified for the Class 4A, Region III Final by putting away Waco Robinson 13-6 and 3-2.

Bullard Baseball (31-6-2) cruised past Carthage 6-0 and 7-1 to extend its season.

The Lady Panthers will be facing a familiar foe, Liberty, in a Class 4A, Region III, best-of-three series later this week.

Liberty (38-2) downed Bullard 2-1, in last year's regional final series.

First pitch in the series opener will take place at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Huntsville High School.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. start Saturday at Hudson High School, and if a third game is needed, it will start at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Hudson.

Liberty is 38-2 on the year and is fresh off of a sweep over top-ranked Salado in a regional semi-final series at week.

The District 23-4A champions from China Spring will bring a 30-5 worksheet into the series against Bullard.

The Cougars swept Burnet 9-2, 4-3 last week to advance to the regional semi-final round.

Game 1 of the series will be played at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in China Spring. Game 2 is scheduled for a 5:00 p.m. start Saturday in Bullard. Should a third game be necessary, it will start 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.

The Bullard-China Spring series winner will collide with either Spring Hill or Salado in the regional final next week.