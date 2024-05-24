Bullard shuts out China Spring 4-0 in Game One of Regional Semi

WEST, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Panthers faced off against the reining 4A Baseball State Champion China Spring Cougars in West on Thursday night.

The Panthers took care of business, shutting the Cougars out in Game One 4-0.

Game Two will be in Bullard on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. with game Three to follow if needed.

