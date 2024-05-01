Bullard moves up a spot on closing day of state golf tournament

Apr. 30—AUSTIN — Bullard moved up one spot in the team standings Tuesday, the final day of the University Interscholastic League Class 4A Golf Championship, which was held at Legends Golf Course in Austin.

The Panthers (307-306 — 613) finished in fourth place, only two strokes behind third place Andrews (295-316 — 611).

Bridgeport (291-298 — 589) wrapped up tournament play by finishing at 13-over par, which earned the Bulls the state championship.

In second place was Wimberly (303-304 — 607).

Jacob Morris (69-77 — 146) had the lowest score for the 36-hole event for Bullard. He finished in a tie for ninth place in the individual standings.

Coming in tied for 17th place was Kyle Schneider (76-75 — 151), with Matthew Elliott finishing up tied for 32nd place after firing rounds of 80 and 76 to put him at 156 for the tourney.

Completing the order of finish for the Panthers were Eli Falls (T54, 86-78-164) and Ryan Lewinski (T64, 82-90 — 172).