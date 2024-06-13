Bullard’s Lively, Bowman play well in Sulphur Springs youth golf tourney

SULPHUR SPRINGS – A couple of Bullard youth represented well at the North Texas PGA East Tour stop at the Sulphur Springs Country Monday.

In Boys 13-14 action, Brenden Lively came in third by firing a 14-over par 86, which put him 5-strokes in back of the winner, Mac Pillsbury of Tyler.

Gabe Bowman ended the day tied for 12th place in the Boys 15-18 grouping. He carded an 85.

Also coming in at T12 was Derick Benitez of Sulphur Springs.

Next stop on the tour will be at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler. Play is slated to get under way at 8:30 a.m. Monday.