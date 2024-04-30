Bullard linksters in 5th place after first round of state tourney

Apr. 29—AUSTIN — The Bullard High School boy's golf team finished in fifth place Monday after the first round of the UIL Class 4A State Golf Championship, which will wrap up with 18 holes Tuesday at The Legends in Austin.

Team Bridgeport was in first place at three-over 291, followed by Livingston (294), Andrews (295), Wimberly (301) and Bullard (307).

Twelve schools are competing for the state championship.

Jacob Morris carded a 3-under 69 to lead the Panthers.

Next was Kyle Schneider (76), followed by Matthew Elliott (80), Ryan Lewinski (82) and Eli Falls (86).