Bullard drops final two games, loses to defending state champs China Spring in 4A baseball regional semifinals

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Panthers baseball team looked to be well on its way to the 4A regional finals after shutting out defending state champion China Spring 4-0 Thursday night in West in game one of their best-of-three regional semifinal series against the Cougars.

China Spring rallied, however, beating Bullard 6-4 in game two and 9-8 in game three Saturday in Bullard to eliminate the Panthers and advance to the 4A regional finals.

Bullard was down 9-0 in game three Saturday night before rattling off eight unanswered runs to cut the deficit to one, but the Panthers couldn’t complete the comeback as their season came to an end in the 4A regional semifinals.

China Spring moves on to face Spring Hill next week in the 4A regional finals.

Spring Hill swept Salado in their regional semifinal series in Corsicana.

