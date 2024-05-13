Bullard Diamond Panthers get past Cardinals, 3-2, to win Area series

May 12—LUFKIN — Bullard capped off an exciting Class 4A, Region III Area series Saturday night by downing Bridge City, 3-2, in the rubber game of a best-of-three series.

The Panthers (29-6-2) nipped the Cardinals, 3-1, earlier in the evening to even the series after Bridge City won the opener, 3-2, on Friday night.

Bullard moves on to the regional quarterfinal round of the state playoffs where they will take on Carthage's Bulldogs (23-9-2), who swept Silsbee in the Area round.

Game 3 was knotted up, 1-1, to start the fifth inning, with the Panthers plating two runs in the inning, which eventually proved to be the difference maker.

Tyler Rigsby started things off for Bullard by drawing a lead-off walk.

An infield single by Ben Coke moved Rigsby to second base.

With one out, David Wilson drew an intentional base on balls to load the bases for the Panthers.

Chase Randall then stepped into the batter's box and stroked a double into left field that scored Coke and Malone.

As a team, Bullard amassed seven hits off of four Cardinal pitchers.

Dylan Fowler earned the win on the mound for Bullard. In a relief role, he tossed three frames and gave up one run, which was earned, and struck out one.