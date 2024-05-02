Bullard celebrates nine athletes on signing day

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — It’s a great day to be a Panther! Nine student-athletes signed letters of intent to play their sport at the collegiate level during a signing ceremony in the Bullard High School auditorium on May 1, 2024.

Earlier in the school year, nine additional athletes signed commitments, bringing the total number of the Class of 2024 Panther athletes playing at the next level to 18.

Panther and Lady Panther Athletes

· Jachin Salas – Centenary College – Baseball

· Noah Lock – Centenary College – Baseball

· Makaylynn Santellan – Dallas Baptist University – Cheer

· Ayden Barrett – Trinity Valley Community College – Football

· Kyle Schneider – LeTourneau University – Golf

· Matthew Elliott – Le Tourneau University – Golf

· Alyssa Bryant – Jacksonville College – Soccer, Track, Cross Country

· Matti Nix – Northeast Texas Community College – Softball

· Anistyn Foster- Samford University – Softball

Head football coach Colton Bradford describes Panther quarterback Ayden Barrett, who finished his career with 2,241 passing yards and 21 touchdowns as well as 161 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, as a true leader for the team.

“Ayden Barrett is a true leader on and off the field,” Bradford said. “With an unwavering work ethic as relentless as his drive to succeed, he inspires his teammates and sets the standard for excellence. In every huddle and every play, he orchestrates not just a game plan but a symphony of determination and resilience. Ayden Barrett isn’t just a quarterback; he was the heartbeat of the Bullard Panthers, the epitome of what it means to lead with grit and poise.”

On the softball field, Anistyn Foster led her team and the pitching circle with over 400 innings pitched, 56 wins, and 631 career strikeouts.

