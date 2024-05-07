Bullard baseball, softball teams have a busy week ahead

May 6—BULLARD — Having a full week of baseball and softball activities in the second week of May is always a good thing.

Fresh off a bi-district sweep over Kilgore, the Bullard High School baseball team has advanced to the area round where they will battle the Bridge City Cardinals (22-9), the District 19-4 champions — the Panthers (27-5-2) came in second place in District 18-4A.

Bridge City swept Liberty in the bi-district round late last week to earn the right to advance.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series between the two schools is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper High School.

Game 2 will get underway at 5 p.m. Saturday, and if a third contest is needed, it will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. Saturday's game(s) will be played at Lufkin High School.

The winner of the series between the Panthers and the Cardinals will move on to the regional quarterfinal round next week and will face either Sillsbee or Carthage.

Lady Panther Softball draws Little Cypress-Mauriceville in Round 3

Bullard earned an Area championship by putting away Hamshire-Fannett, 7-2, Saturday to take the series, 2-1.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, from the Orange area, also needed three games to capture its Area championship over Gilmer.

The Lady Panthers (29-6-1), the District 18-4A champions, and the Lady Bears (27-9), the runner-up out of District 19-4A, will engage in a best-of-three regional quarterfinal series, with the winner advancing to play either Burnet or Waco Robinson.

Game 1 will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. After an off day on Thursday, the clubs will face off at 5 p.m. Friday for Game 2. If a rubber game is necessary, it will be played following the conclusion of Game 2. All games in the series are scheduled for Lufkin High School.