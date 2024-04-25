Bullard advances to Area round after dominating Center twice

Apr. 24—RUSK — The Bullard Lady Panthers secured a Class 4A, Region II Bi-district championship Wednesday night by chalking up a pair of lopsided victories over Center.

Bullard won the best-of-three series opener, 15-2 and completed its mission with a 10-0 rout of the Lady Riders (10-22-1) in Game 2. The games were played at Rusk High School.

The Lady Panthers (27-5-1) advance to face the winner of a best-of-three series between Lumberton and Hamshire-Fannett, which is scheduled to get under way Thursday evening at Lamar University.

Anistyn Foster threw a no hitter in Game 1 and Brooklyn Brannen did the same in the second game, making it a long night for the Lady Riders.

Foster allowed two unearned runs, struck out eight and walked two, while Brannen collected her win in shutout fashion. She fanned 11 and issued two base on balls.

Kirstin Malone (3-5, RBI) and Kenzie Roberts (2-2, 4 RBI) were the leading Bullard hitters in Game 1.

Baylie Walker lifted a solo home run while Denim Boles and Zaylee Zahirniak each ripped a double and drove in two runs.

In Game 2, Mattie Nix stepped into the spotlight by blasting a pair of home runs and a double while driving in four runs.

Kenzie Lakota ripped a triple and drove in a run while Walker doubled and knocked in a run.

Emery Baker singled and picked up an RBI for Bullard.

The Lady Panthers amassed 10 hits in Game 1 and eight in the second game of the evening.