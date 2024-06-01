Bull Dogs win seventh straight sectional title

Jun. 1—GREENSBURG — For a seventh straight time, the Columbus North Bull Dogs have won the golf sectional title at the Greensburg Country Club.

The Bull Dogs finished with a team total 304, besting rival Columbus East's 318 in second place. Shelbyville had a 327 for third place.

The top three teams and the top three individuals from non-advancing teams move on to the regional. The regional is set for 8 a.m. Thursday at Champions Pointe Golf Course in Henryville.

Batesville finished fourth overall with 330. North Decatur was just one shot back with 331 followed by East Central 337, Milan 351, Greensburg 355, Jac-Cen-Del 368, Waldron 379 and Hauser 448.

Columbus North's Brady Schneider and Joseph Perkins along with Shelbyville's Jake Garrison all carded a tournament low 74.

Batesville was led by Jackson Day with 80. Jon Moody as a shot back with 81 and Ian Hixson was another stroke back with 82. Leo Moody carded 87 and Landen Raver finished with 88.

Owen Eldridge led the way for the Chargers with a round of 77. Jack Koehne also shot in the 70s with a 79. Cooper Parmer was a shot back with 80. Austin Gould finished with 95 and Mason Morris had a 115.

Greensburg was led by Colten Schroeder with a 79. Hunter Springmeyer had a round of 88. Brant Acra and Reece Chapman both finished with 94. Logan Simpson had a round of 96.

South Decatur's Ayden Billingsley finished with a round of 123.

