A bulked-up Kris Jenkins ready to take on starring role in 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With Mazi Smith off to the NFL, the Michigan football defensive line will be anchored by senior defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. Jenkins came into his own this past year, but now his role will be even more pivotal without the man next to him who was often called ‘the tip of the spear.’

Thus far in the offseason, Jenkins’ preparation has paid off dividends, as he’s continuously garnered praise from his teammates. He’s bulked up to 300-pounds, despite his 6-foot-3 frame still appearing relatively svelte, with a goal of getting up to 310 by the time the season begins in September. It’s been part of a conscious effort to get stronger as well as to become that much more of a force in the middle this upcoming year.

“It all went straight to the straight to my upper body, to my back, to my trunk as well,” Jenkins said of his weight gain. “Really been focusing on being able to get better, get faster. That’s why we’ve been focused on adding more to my legs as well as getting stronger and really being able to work them on pressing ability, and get off blocks faster and get off the ball. So that’s our biggest emphasis.”

But adding healthy weight isn’t Jenkins’ only goal this offseason.

Now that he’s entering his fourth year with the program and his second year as a starter, Jenkins says that he’s coming into his own. Part of that means performing well on the field, but also helping lead others off the field.

“I feel like this year I’m starting to find a newfound level of confidence, which I really love and enjoy,” Jenkins said. “As well as that experience kind of helping me being able to trust the process. Because I’ve been here before, so it definitely improved my confidence in that aspect.

“So, I want to continue to trend (upwards) — one of my goals, which is being a leader on and off the field, so that’s one of the main things I’m going to continue to work on as the season progresses.”

The prevailing thought this offseason is that the defensive front will go as Jenkins goes — similar to Smith at this time last year. In order for the line to achieve the success its planning, Jenkins says that it needs to continue doing what it did in 2022 — have a ferocious run defense — while also adding to its pass rush arsenal.

As far as Jenkins has been able to tell, so far, so good.

“That’s one of the weaknesses we identified about ourselves in the room,” Jenkins said. “We were able to establish ourselves as one of the main run running threats in college football. And, we wanted to really emphasize make the quarterback fear us this year on pass rush. So that’s also been our emphasis — we want to turn our weaknesses into our strengths, continue to chisel away at our strengths, as well so we continue to dominate on every aspect of the game.

“So we think we’re moving in the right direction right now. So we’re only going to continue to trend upwards from here and we still got work to do.”

Fans will get a chance to see the somewhat new-look defensive line on April 1 in the annual spring game.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire