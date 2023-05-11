A bulked-up Bernhard Raimann is eager to elevate his game after tough rookie season

INDIANAPOLIS -- A year ago at this time, Bernhard Raimann looked like he could be headed toward a redshirt season.

What he found was the opposite.

Just a rookie out of Central Michigan, two years into learning one of the most difficult positions in the sport after growing up in Austria, he was thrown into the deep end of a chaotic and disappointing 4-12-1 season for the Colts. He rotated in and out of the first team as line combinations kept changing, and he saw a new quarterback starting nearly every other game by the time he became a full-time starter.

But those reps were hard-earned, and they set him up in a way that makes this year feel quite different. This isn't new anymore. The most brutal tests are behind him.

"I think for every offensive lineman, I think it's huge to get continuous game experience to build the chemistry with the guys," Raimann said. "Obviously, you know the snap count, but every quarterback is slightly different, ever center snaps the ball a bit sooner or later, so getting all that down not only makes you more comfortable there but it makes the job a lot easier to know what everyone else is doing."

INSIDER: How Tony Sparano Jr. plans to fix Colts offensive line with no outside additions

This year, the uncertainty about his role is gone. The Colts have made it clear, through their words and through not signing a veteran tackle, that he'll be the starter on the blindside to start training camp. Indianapolis did add BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round, but he'll serve as the team's swing tackle, available if Raimann can't take the necessary step forward.

It'll be a crucial role again, this time for a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson. But that clarity gives him a runway to prepare for the matchups and moments to come. He knows he'll be playing to the left of Quenton Nelson, taking protection calls from Ryan Kelly and, eventually, blocking for a backfield of Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

So, he's changing his body and refining his game this spring. Raimann has gained around 15 pounds, now fluctuating between 315 and 320. That added bulk should strengthen his base as he anchors against bull rushes and can give a little finishing mass in a downfield run game, which the Colts want to get back to with Taylor in order to alleviate life on a rookie quarterback.

Taking the next step forward means reviewing all of last year's in painstaking detail. He started 11 of 16 games and gave up nine sacks on 405 passing snaps, according to Sports Info Solutions.

"The Denver game obviously was the 'Welcome to the NFL' moment where you're not exactly on the snap count or you take the wrong first step or something and you're going to get beat," Raimann said of his first career start. "... But practice gets a little easier and the game slows down, too."

Raimann is a perfectionist, and that wiring can lead him to gloss over the positives when they're sandwiched around mistakes. That's where having a new voice in the room can help. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. arrived from the Giants with strong energy and a desire to build on the positives of the line he inherited.

“Bernhard, our left tackle, he did a lot of good things,” Sparano Jr. said. “I was really encouraged by a lot of what I saw on his tape, both in pass protection and what he can do for you in the run game.”

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Bernhard Raimann is eager to elevate after tough rookie season