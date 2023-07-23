A bulk of Texas A&M Football’s 2023 betting lines have been released

Texas A&M’s 2023 football season will be defined by its consistency on offense and how quickly new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s influence will be seen as soon as the always gritty SEC slate arrives.

Looking ahead to conference play, ESPN’s most recent betting lines have been released for seven games and five of the Aggies’ SEC matchups, including Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU. Coincidentally, each of these games may make or break the season and are virtually must-wins if Texas A&M can get past their first three opponents, including their road trip to Miami in week 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the lines for all five of the listed games:

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M (Texas A&M -38.0)

Texas A&M vs. Miami (Texas A&M -6.5)

Auburn vs. Texas A&M (Texas A&M -8)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (Texas A&M +7.5)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee (Texas A&M +7.0)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (Texas A&M +1.0)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (Texas A&M +10.0)

I can honestly say that from the naked eye, none of this surprises me due to just how poorly the Aggies performed in 2022, but then again, betting against a team that can seemingly only go up from 5-7 (2-7 SEC) will only fuel program steeped in talent and experience from top to bottom, paired with a highly competent coaching staff that has hopefully learned from their failures last season (looking at you, Jimbo).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

Texas A&M Football 2023 Position Preview: Offensive line; An elite unit if healthy

Texas A&M officially adds former Richmond OL Derek Ferraro as a preferred walk-on

SEC Network CFB analyst Takeo Spikes has complete faith in a Texas A&M rebound in 2023

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire