Bulgarian skier 'beyond disappointed' over 'heavy metal' left on Olympics course: 'Why me?'

A Bulgarian skier is "beyond disappointed" after an Olympics staffer left a piece of equipment on a slalom gate, disrupting her run and initiating a do-over.

Eva Vukadinova posted about the incident via Instagram on Wednesday after finishing outside the top 50 in the slalom event won by Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.

"I am beyond disappointed and I can’t believe that this happened on the top level sports event like the Olympics," Vukadinova wrote.

Gate key, staffer force Vukadinova off her run

The incident happened during the first of two runs at the Beijing slalom course. Around 45 seconds into her run, Vukadinova pulled up, seeming disqualified for missing a gate. She then looked back up the hill and raised her arms in disgust while pointing to an Olympics staffer on the course with her pole.

A key had been left on one of the gates, and the staffer skied onto the course from the side in the middle of Vukadinova's run, apparently intent on removing it.

The equipment staffer seen here shouldn't have been on the course during Eva Vukadinova's Olympics run. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

What are slalom gate keys?

Keys in this instance are tools used to screw gates into place. They protrude from gates and should be removed before competitors take the course. Here's what it looked liked as Vukadinova approached the gate.

That gate key should not be there. (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials allowed Vukadinova to take another run. She finished her do-over in 1:00.71, good for 49th place, 8.54 seconds behind the first-place run at the time. She failed to complete her second of two runs, scoring a DNF, leaving her outside of the top 50. Video of the incident can be seen here.

'Don't I at least deserve the same CHANCE?'

She wrote that being forced into a do-over on the first run put her at a disadvantage and that she was skiing well "before that guy decided just to leave the metal on the gate."

"Although that 'I got my re-run,' we all know it’s not the same," Vukadinova wrote. "Not when you have to ski down to the chair lift, go up, go down the start [with my race ski] and start almost immediately. Sure, I may be not a top level skier or fighting for the podium, but I also worked a lot to get here!!! Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?"

She was also understandably upset by the injury risk the key presented.

"I am just glad that I didn’t break my legs on that gate," she continued. "One thing is to be on course to fix something, other thing is to leave a heavy metal like that on the gate. And on top of that to pretend that it’s completely normal."