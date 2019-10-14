England stand firm in face of sickening racism as they thrash Bulgaria on night of shame in Sofia

The referee twice halted the game after England players were racially abused - Action Images via Reuters

England emphatically won a football match but, frankly, who cares about that. The record books will show the impressive result but they should also show that this was a horrible night for the sport, a night that this has to end after this Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria was stopped twice in the first-half after sickening racist abuse was directed at England players.

Tyrone Mings, on his England debut, was the first to report it – what a tainted evening of mixed emotions for the defender – but it was also directed at Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford with monkey chants while the Bulgarian fans were shown doing Nazi salutes. It continued throughout so what was Uefa doing?​

It was utterly appalling and the only measure is to throw Bulgaria out of the competition. Uefa tried to manage it in their way but were clearly desperate for Croatian referee Ivan Bebek not to abandon the match. Why?​

The Bulgarians – suffering a partial stadium closure because of a previous racist incident – were warned before kick off and then with another announcement after the first incident - reported on 27 minutes by England - with the home fans told that the referee was threatening to suspend the game as he followed the Uefa protocol.​

England had said they would abide by this but manager Gareth Southgate was clearly livid as were his players as animated discussions continued. After what had happened in Montenegro – when Sterling and Danny Rose were abused - they must have been sorely tempted to take their own action and simply walk off.​

Instead they made their stand by following those protocols, reporting it, turning it to Uefa to deal with and being utterly professional out on the pitch. In a sense they embarrassed the racists with such an outstanding scoreline and some devastating football but enough is enough and this game has to be a watershed, a moment, a time for the authorities to do far more than issue weak fines and warnings. This is, was and always will be completely unacceptable. There has to be no compromise. ​

A FA Spokesperson said: "The FA can confirm that England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the EURO 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria. This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved. As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in society, let alone in football. We will be asking UEFA to investigate as a matter of urgency.”​

Bulgarian fans, 2019 Credit: PA

With the football it was an ­impressive opening 45 minutes by England with four goals as they carved Bulgaria apart with some ­incisive play and keen finishing. It was all the more impressive given the disgraceful scenes, the stop-start, the chaos, the gut-wrenching awfulness of the abuse that caused the game to be stopped twice.​

After Jordan Henderson collected an early caution, which meant he was suspended for the next qualifier against Montenegro, England took control.​

Harry Maguire lost his footing as he played the ball out wide and his pass was intercepted but dropped to Ross Barkley who eventually found Rashford with the forward cutting in from the left, feinting to cross before firing a shot high into the Bulgarian goal. Goalkeeper Plamen Iliev, who was caught out by the flight of the ball and maybe the power also, could only palm it into the net. In fairness Rashford had made the chance himself, with a sharp turn to dump defender Georgi Pashov on the turf, and deserved the reward and the early vindication of selecting him as one of five changes made by Southgate from that slip-up – Friday’s ­defeat away to the Czech Republic that ended England’s run of 43 qualification ties without defeat.​

A message to Uefa Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England heeded the warning of a low shot by Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov which was well saved by Jordan Pickford and doubled their advantage with a wonderfully constructed, patiently-built goal as they retained possession and then quickened the pace as Sterling and Harry Kane exchanged passes. Sterling was cleverly played through and drove the ball low across goal with Barkley turning it into the net at the far post.​

The game was stopped on 27 minutes as the first step of the Uefa protocol over racist chanting was invoked – after Kane reported the incident – and as it resumed England struck again with Kane collecting Kieran Trippier’s cut back and swinging in a superb left-footed ball from the right-wing that Barkley ghosted in to meet with a stooping header to claim his second goal to add to his assist.​

On 43 minutes the game was halted again with a large number of black-shirted Bulgarian fans, suspected off the abuse and who had a banner taken down which read “lauta army” – an ultras group –forced to leave.​

SAM WALLACE: England will be applauded for handling of racist abuse but to send out the strongest message this match should have been stopped | @SamWallaceTelhttps://t.co/MWRuFvyrix — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 14, 2019

After a three-minute delay and with the police speaking to Southgate the game once more re-started.​

Again England reacted well with another passing combination ending with Kane squaring the ball across the six-yard box and Sterling side-footing home.​

Popov spoke to the Bulgarian fans at half-time, imploring them to behave themselves. It appeared the abuse had not come from the pocket of fans who had left – they had been forced out by fighting having, it appeared, come in from to Sofia looking for trouble. Uefa officials warned that if the abuse continued the players would be taken off with step two of the protocol being used. That would mean they would leave the pitch for five to 10 minutes and, apparently, the reason why it did not happen in the second incident was because it was not widespread and was close to half-time. That did not sound good enough.​

In terms of the football the game was over. England created more chances with Sterling and Kane missing two apiece but it felt like this was just one to get over and done with – and hopefully then the repercussions would start for Bulgaria.​

England again opened up the hopeless Bulgarians with Sterling put clear by Kane – what a devastating combination they are – before calmly side-footing past Iliev. England continued to attack and Kane, who had struck a post, claimed his goal with a thumping left-foot shot to take him to 28 in 43 for England.​

That'll do it from me

England won the match, many people are hoping that something more important may have been gained: the statement that we won't put up with racism and that we will stop football matches. Whether there was enough evidence of racism after the 'second warning' to stop this match itself is a matter of opinion, I guess. All in all, a thoroughly grim night but maybe, just maybe, something will come of it. Kudos to Gareth Southgate and his team, who handled themselves with grace. Goodnight from me and thanks for following with us.

The legend of Gareth

grew a bit more tonight, many will feel. What a superb bloke he is.

Gareth Southgate has shown, once again, under trying circumstances what a sound, measured and intelligent leader he is. We’ve got the right man in charge of our young team at the right time. ���� — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2019

Clarke

FA chairman Greg Clarke calls it "an appalling night", (someone from host nation shouts 'Exaggeration' in press room). Clarke says that it was Southgate & his players who decided they wanted to carry on with game — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) October 14, 2019

Marcus Rashford

Not an easy situation to play in and not one which should be happening in 2019. Proud we rose above it to take three points but this needs stamping out. pic.twitter.com/jTnUGOa8z2 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019

Also been told what the Bulgaria captain did at half-time. To stand alone and do the right thing takes courage and acts like that shouldn’t go unnoticed. #NoToRacism — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019

Here's my take fwiw

I don't see why it falls to the players and coaches subjected to the racist abuse to have to report it and seek action: do the Uefa people pitchside not have ears? If Raheem Sterling was - as it seemed on ITV - abused in second half, why is that not strike three? — Alan Tyers (@alantyers) October 14, 2019

But what is the protocol?

Raheem Sterling was abused in the second half as well, which would have been "third offence". So why wasn't the match called off?

Bulgaria vs England, Euro 2020 qualifying player ratings: Who scored a magnificent nine and who still has much to prove?https://t.co/ij4tP27AO5 — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) October 14, 2019

Gareth Southgate

"The officials were onto everything very quickly. We reported everything very quickly when we heard things. We know it is an unacceptable situation. We have made two statements : one by winning the game and another by raising awareness of the situation."

Gareth suggests that this might be a line in the sand.

"The game was stopped twice. I know for some people that won’t be enough, but as a group we were on board with the process.”

“We made two statements. Winning the game but also we have raised the awareness of everybody to the situation."pic.twitter.com/aHIIGH0iWM — England (@England) October 14, 2019

Tyrone Mings

"I made my debut, slightly over shadowed by a few chants. We couldn't do much more than what we had done on the pitch."

Reporter: could you hear a difference after the protocol was enacted?

"Yes. Whatever was enacted, whatever steps were taken it worked. Everybody was consulted at half time and we were all happy to go out and play the game."

FA Chairman Greg Clarke

"We were up in stands and heard the sounds that sounded like monkey shouting, you can't be quite sure. I came down and heard more at the side of the pitch. There was a group in black behind one of the corner flags, who were being appalling.

"We talked to Gareth at half time, asked if he was okay, the team was okay."

ITV reporter asked why they didn't walk off, or why the game wasn't stopped, when there was further noises.

"The protocol is for widespread racism. We were told at half time that 50 or so were being ejected from the ground. There were incidents in the second half but isolated. And I think – and this is only my opinion – there was less racism and chanting in the second half.

"We have a multiracial backroom staff and some of them were visibly upset."

We can confirm that @England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the #EURO2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.



This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved.



— The FA (@FA) October 14, 2019

"I would like to see a very stringent review by UEFA because I know they take racism very seriously.

"If they have zero tolerance to racism then one person making monkey chants is the same as 100 people making monkey chants.

"We have to address that at UEFA but, to be perfectly frank, we need to address it in England. We shouldn't take the moral high ground.

"We should join a movement to drive racism out of our game and have zero tolerance for it."

Ian Wright

"Fantastic moment, a seminal moment... what’s good about it is that this is a generation of players and people now - not just black players - who won’t tolerate this any more. My generation was a generation to turn the other cheek, Martin Luther King. This is the by-any-means-necessary generation; the Malcolm X generation. They don’t need to take it any more. I feel really good watching this. I played so many games like this where people said, ‘Just beat them on the pitch.’ It doesn’t do anything. Today, they’ve won."

9:45PM

Gareth Southgate

as ever, conducted himself with good sense and good grace. Sure there will be some reaction from him any moment now.

9:39PM

Full time: Bulgaria 0 England 6

What a wretched affair. In footballing terms, England could not have done more, they absolutely mullered a desperately poor Bulgarian side. But of course the story is that the match came within a whisker of being abandoned.

Well played @England. A fine and dignified win. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2019

90+mins: Bulgaria 0 England 6

Wilson has hit the post! Ah, son. Unlucky. Kane again sets it up with a great pass, Wilson controls and stabs it... onto the woodwork.

90+mins: Bulgaria 0 England 6

Keeper's had a good game, apart from the first goal. Decent save here to deny Sancho. There's just a couple of minutes added to come but I can't think there is a single person in the stadium who, for various reasons, wouldn't mind hearing the final whistle.

GOAL! Bulgaria 0 England 6 (Kane 85)

There is its! Bulgaria have absolutely gone. They dither on the ball, Kane snaffles it, drives forward past a couple of weak challenges and fires it home. Finally!

9:29PM

82 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 5

Harry! Henderson runs with it, looks up, and plays it to Kane. Touch, looks up, hits it... but hits the post! Not his day.

80 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 5

England having most and indeed almost all of the ball. Tempo has dropped a little, as you would expect, but England still looking for goals.

9:24PM

77 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 5

England continue to totally dominate, Trippier gamboling down that right side like a spring lamb. God knows who is playing left back for Bulgaria or where he's gone. But KT cannot find the right cross.

Cristaldo Farias is substituted for Malinov and Marcus Rashford, who has done very well indeed, comes off for Calum Wilson.

Thank God, a politician

Tonight the @England team have been subjected to disgusting abuse. Racism should never be tolerated. Discrimination must be stamped out from the game and I expect tough action from @UEFA to follow. The @England players have my full support. �������������� — Nigel Adams MP (@nadams) October 14, 2019

Walk?

This this this.

Everyone walk off. As a team. Enough is enough. https://t.co/xYAMiau5yw

— Anna Kessel (@Anna_Kessel) October 14, 2019

70 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 5

Isa off, Ivanov on.

For England: Sancho comes on. Barkley off. Sterling off. Mount on.

"Raheem Sterling, he's one of our own," sing the England fans.

GOAL! Bulgaria 0 England 5 (Sterling 69)

Kane with yet another wonderfully timed pass, he's creating chance after chance tonight, and this time it is for Raheem Sterling, perfectly into Raheem's stride as he surges through the centre, and a very nice finish as well.

9:13PM

65 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Rashford with more excellent forward play. Keeper has had a good second half, England could easily have had a couple more.

9:12PM

"We have heard it for many years about walking off and it is something you do not want to do. You need your white players to do it together. When you see it happening, it is powerful."

9:11PM

63 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Kane has the ball, turns this way and that, finds the opening and fires. Another good stop. Might not be Harry's night in front of goal...

61 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Clive T: "ITV effects microphones have picked up more instances of abuse. Uefa officials are in discussion on the touchline."

This would be three strikes and out if they stop it again...

60 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Absolutely extraordinary & depressing what's happening in Bulgaria tonight.



But @itvfootball coverage brilliant: informative, knowlegeable and @IanWright0 superb. Clive Tyldesley did a great job of calling what must be a confusing situation.



— Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) October 14, 2019

Clive indeed playing a blinder.

59 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Isa Mustafa and Harry Maguire tangle. Rise above it, Harold.

This is partly the result of Uefa being so supine for so long towards racist behaviour. You can't fight bigots with "respect" banners, hashtags, terrace closures and fines. Games should be stopped, and the hosts and their fans shamed. Players should walk off. #kickitout — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 14, 2019

57 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Sterling has time and space in the area - Bulgaria really need to get closer to him - and hits a hard low shot that the keeper does well to stop with his legs.

54 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Sterling down the right, Trippier overlapping and he crosses. Kane is winding up to lash the volley but STerling nicks it off him! Sterling, laughing, apologises.

9:00PM

Bulgarian national radio (BNR) now reporting that monkey chants came from this area of ground. The fans in black who left/ejected at other end suspected of being from Plovdiv & fighting with local Levski Sofia fans pic.twitter.com/VnLKPXK5Dp — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) October 14, 2019

8:57PM

50 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Kane might not be on the scoresheet yet but his passing and assisting has been exemplary, again. He receives the ball from Sterling, lays it perfectly for Rashford, who shoots. Rebounds but Sterling cannot get the fifth.

47 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Kane! With a fierce shot from distance, parried.

8:53PM

46 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 4

Bulgaria have a freekick down the right.

Sarmov substituted for Kraev.

So the players are out for the second half

And the game is, as it were, on its final warning.

How anyone can still argue playing through the racist abuse is just unfathomable. Time to make a stand and come off. Hammering them only delays an actual solution. — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) October 14, 2019

Talking of ITV

they have just shown blokes in the crowd doing Nazi salutes, some others clearly making monkey noises, and one man holding up a 'no respect' shirt.

A group of maybe 50, who looked like what you might call the hardcore, left the stadium. However, there were still noises etc after that.

Good for him. It needs to come from the home players. Imagine thinking you’re in any way superior due to the colour of your skin. Such ignorance. https://t.co/te9BhPwZPF — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2019

Ian Wright: "You can feel physically sick, but you have to continue playing. What we are seeing now is you don't have to. It is a terrible day for Bulgarian people but a great day for tackling racism. We are seeing a set of fans who don't care and need educating."

Tyrone Mings

alerted the assistant referee to some abuse he got down the touchline. ITV have a brilliant bit of footage from a touchline camera that shows the England player saying: "You hear that?" to the official.

Not how he and his family dreamed of his England debut I am sure.

8:43PM

The Fan Experience

Crowd at Bulgaria vs England Credit: PA

Crowd at Bulgaria vs England Credit: PA

Crowd at Bulgaria vs England Credit: Getty

Half time: Bulgaria 0 England 4

That's the half. Southgate and his players handled the two stoppages calmly and graciously and, in terms of the actual football, have ripped Bulgaria apart every time they've wanted to.

Marcus Rashford scores Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

GOAL! Bulgaria 0 England 4 (Sterling 45+)

Gooorn Raheem! Get in there. Kane in the inside right channel, another lovely pass from him, and there is Raheem Sterling to tuck the ball into the net. Another excellent team goal, England giving Bulgaria a proper hiding here, and while I can normally take or leave England non-tournament games, I am all for Southgate's team tonight. Hope it's ten-nil.

45+mins: Bulgaria 0 England 3

Don't quite know why that lot have left, surely they're having exactly the experience they wanted? Anyway. England are all of the Bulgarian side....

44 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 3

The game is back underway. There will be six minutes of added time.

8:31PM

England's away fans in the unfamiliar

position of having the moral high ground, and they are taking full advantage as they jeer and cheer the departing Bulgarian hoody types.

Remarkable scenes in Sofia - after first racial abuse warning at Vasil Levski stadium it now seems that a group of home fans (mainly dressed in black) under the ‘Lauta Army’ flag are leaving/ejected — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) October 14, 2019

Bulgaria's oi boys are trudging out

Bulgaria fans leaving Credit: ITV

8:28PM

The game is stopped again. This is phase two of the racist protocol.

Bulgaria coach having his say. Seems like a real classy guy, that Balakov.

Bulgaria coach talks to Henderson Credit: ITV

41 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 2

Chants as Mings gets the ball. Southgate has spoken again to the officials.

39 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 2

The booing and whistling intensifies as Marcus Rashford receives the ball, controls it in the area and shoots over.

35 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 2

Sterling is shoved in the back by Hadzhiev. Decent shout for a penalty that. Ref gives nothing. Crowd boos.

Confirmed that, as we all suspected, the England players did indeed report racist abuse earlier in the match.

Bulgaria should be careful with the racist chanting, they could receive a hefty fine of well over £12.50 for that from UEFA — ��John Rain CBE�� (@MrKenShabby) October 14, 2019

GOAL! Bulgaria 0 England 3 (Barkley 32)

It's three! It's Barkley again!

29 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 2

The cameras find a group of fans, dressed all in black. There was an announcement on the tannoy, which was booed.

The match has restarted. That was the first step of the agreed protocol.

Announcement over the tannoy: "Because of racist behaviour which is interfering with the game, the referee has indicated he may have to suspend the match. Please be in no doubt that the game may be suspended and abandoned if racist behaviour continues." — James Olley (@JamesOlley) October 14, 2019

27 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 2

The referee has brought the match to a halt. They are saying on the TV that it is because of racist abuse. Which, you know, sounds pretty likely.

Match is halted Credit: ITV

24 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 2

That really is the sort of goal we have dreamed of England scoring for a generation: patience, intelligence, composure, movement.

GOAL! Bulgaria 0 England 2 (Barkley 20)

The culmination of an excellent team move as Sterling eventually bursts into the box, getting the ball from Kane around the corner. Raheem surges forward and hits a hard low ball across the goal (might have been a shot but never mind that) and there is Ross Barkley to tap it from a yard. Close to offside I would imagine but no VAR tonight and that's the second goal for the visitors.

19 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 1

Barkley, Rashford and Winks playing it around nicely. England look composed on the ball. Bulgaria still firml camped in their line of five and line of four.

16 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 1

Popov again down the right, and the cross comes in. Trippier has to head behind for a corner. Not sure where Chilwell was.

13 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 1

Bulgarian fans making plenty of noise. "It seems reasonably good natured," says Clive. Who knows, Clive? Who knows.

11 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 1

Mr Popov making a nuisance of himself down the right as he keeps the pressure on the England defence.

10 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 1

Some work for Pickford here as he dives full length to stop a low shot.

8 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 1

Great hit but Iliev the keeper has failed in his duties there. Spaghetti wrists.

England's Harry Maguire, left, with a pass Credit: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

GOAL! Bulgaria 0 England 1 (Rashford 7)

LASH! Rashford receives the ball from Barkley down the left, he moves outside but then comes back inside, turns inside and lets rip with a ferocious shot. It smashes high into the net! What a hit.

3 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 0

England spreading the play nicely, Sterling has chalk on his boots down the right. Wild tackle from Henderson on Hadzhiev earns Jordan H a booking that will keep him out of the next match.

1 mins: Bulgaria 0 England 0

England win the ball quickly, and Winks at the back of the midfield looks to distribute.

Back five for the Bulgarians, Samov the man in eight drops back into the back line. Then four across the midfield and one up.

England are in red

Nine different clubs for the England XI.

Bulgaria will kick off.

In the spotlight: debutant Tyrone Mings gets a feel of the pitch in Sofia pre-match Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Anthem time

England first and here now are our hosts.

England fans jeering and singing through Bulgaria national anthem. Really don’t help themselves at times. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 14, 2019

Some whistling from both sides' fans during the anthems. Ah, football.

Credit: ITV

Nearly ready

Final preparations for the #ThreeLions. Not long to go! pic.twitter.com/EwuR2WQ61n — England (@England) October 14, 2019

England have brought 4,000

fans. The locals haven't really come out in force.

But (yet) another defensive line-up

means that there's no reason to be overconfident at the back.

England must fancy

their chances here. Having put four past this mob last time.

Balakov on racism

And asked whether or not he felt Bulgarian football had a problem with racism, Balakov said: “What I can say is that I don’t think we have a problem in the Bulgarian championship. We have a lot of players of different ethnicities and skin colour. I don’t think we have as a big a problem like, for example, England do.

“In the Bulgarian championship, we have not had such problems while there have been incidents in all levels of English football involving racism. I consider that something normal because it is a big country with a very diverse population. But we don’t have this problem in Bulgaria - I can assure you of that.”

Bulgaria does not have racism problem but English football does, says head coach Krassimir Balakov on eve of qualifier

Also widely quoted as saying: "I would like to focus on football because at the end of the day we are all civilised Europeans and we are all working for this sport. That is all that matters."

Bulgarian woes

Krasimir Balakov is the manager: he was part of that excellent 1994 team that got to the World Cup semis. But it has not been a happy start. He has been in charge for five matches, and has lost four of them. Bulgaria lost three qualifiers, including an 0-4 pumping from England, lost a friendly to Ireland, and managed an 0-0 away in Montenegro in their last fixture. Not great.

Teams in full

Bulgaria: Iliev, Pashov, Terziev, Hadzhiev, Zanev, Despodov, Ivelin Popov, Sarmov, Kostadinov, Wanderson, Isa. Subs: Galin Ivanov, Marcelinho, Malinov, Goranov, Nedyalkov, Mihailov, Dimitrov, Hristo Ivanov, Karagaren, Lozev, Kraev, Slavchev.

England: Pickford, Trippier, Mings, Maguire, Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, Winks, Rashford, Barkley, Sterling, Kane. Subs: Wilson, Rice, Dean Henderson, Tomori, Abraham, Mount, Gomez, Pope, Sancho, Alexander-Arnold, Keane.

Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)

Harrys

Brave Sir Harrys: Maguire and Kane inspect the pitch in Sofia Credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

6:35PM

England: Pickford, Trippier, Chilwell, Winks, Mings, Maguire, Sterling, Henderson, Kane, Barkley, Rashford.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings will make his debut. He'll partner Harry Maguire in central defence as Michael Keane makes way. Danny Rose is suspended, which means a chance for Ben Chilwell.

Harry Winks, Ross Barkley and Marcus Rashford are recalled in place of Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho.

England team to play Bulgaria

6:29PM

England are in Bulgaria, with the men on the pitch in with a chance of rubber-stamping Euro 2020 qualification tonight. Gareth Southgate's side can book their place with a win and a little help from elsewhere: specifically, if Kosovo fail to get three points against Montenegro. It's going to be a formality sooner or later but Southgate will be extremely keen to get back on track after a defeat to the Czech Republic last time out. England so rarely lose a qualifying match that it was at once both a bit of a shocker and no big deal, but the fact remains that England are not a defensively viable proposition and will, one would imagine, continue to struggle against the genuine top sides until they can defend properly.

The good people on our podcast discuss whether everyone is overreacting or not.

And there is an opportunity to for Tyrone Mings to make a mark at international level.

Plenty to enjoy about the England side at the other end of the pitch, of course, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho as good a front three as we could ask for. Kane continues to bang them in despite being a little short of his best - and Sam Wallace has the lowdown on that.

And, as ever with England abroad, there is the off-field action to keep an eye on. One England fan has died in Sofia today.

Kick off is at 7.45pm tonight and we will have the confirmed team news any minute now.