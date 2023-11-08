Bukayo Saka injury mars comfortable Arsenal win over Sevilla

Saka limped off with five minutes left after twisting his ankle - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A substantive part of Mikel Arteta’s angry complaints about match officials, Var and perceived injustices is the belief that Bukayo Saka simply does not receive enough protection from referees.

That clearly extends from the Premier League to the Champions League as Arsenal emphatically dominated Sevilla to put them in touching distance of the last-16 – a point against Lens at home in their next fixture will see them through – but with Saka receiving some brutally ugly treatment at times.

The 22-year-old responded gloriously with a goal and an assist, for Leandro Trossard, but Arteta has a case with the targeting the winger continues to suffer.

For Sevilla, Saka was simply scary. They only found one way of stopping him and the foul count suffered by the winger racked up and up with centre-back Nemanja Gudelj clearing deciding he would try and rough him up and left-back Kike Salas looking like he would rather get out of the way.

It was not just Arteta wincing. With an England squad announced on Thursday afternoon, Gareth Southgate will have worried at the state of Saka’s ankles which were rapped at every opportunity as he pleaded for protection.

There has been debate about Saka’s form, probably linked to his fitness, but he was razor-sharp here and Sevilla were in danger of dying from a thousand cuts as he attacked down the right and Gabriel Martinelli did the same down the left.

Eventually there was frustration from Saka at the lack of cards for Sevilla and he then risked a caution as he appeared to throw himself in search of a penalty kick after what seemed minimal contact. The Romanian referee played on.

Precisely 55 seconds in and Kai Havertz should have scored. It was, and there is no way to suger-coat it, an appalling miss as he was left unmarked at the far post and as he met a corner – only for him to head weakly, unconvincingly wide. It lacked confidence, conviction, direction and on the touchline Arteta held his hands over his face.

Defeats to West Ham United and Newcastle United needed to be addressed and here was an early opportunity which was quickly followed by another with Gabriel also afforded a header, from a free-kick, for, yes, another foul on Saka, only to send it wastefully wide.

It was no surprise to see that Arsenal were claiming 75 per cent of the possession and much of that was in the Sevilla area and, finally, they made it tell as the imperious Declan Rice won the ball, Saka spun inside and was picked out by Jorginho with an incisive pass with Trossard side-footing home his low cross. It was inevitable. It was textbook.

But 1-0 to the Arsenal barely reflected their dominance. Trossard had scored and it was interesting to see him used as a centre-forward, in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, rather than Havertz. Instead the German was charged with breaking forward from a midfield where Rice was supremely dictating the play.

All five of Trossard’s goals this season have been assisted by Saka – the most between two Premier League players – and the winger created again. This time it was for Havertz whose half-volley was charged down for a corner.

Against this onslaught Sevilla offered so precious little that it was remarkable to recall they had won the Europa League last May. It was less of a surprise that they are struggling in La Liga at present as Havertz went close with a curling shot that led to Jorginho running up to him to offer encouragement. There were goals to be had and Trossard should have done better when teed up by Rice.

It felt like Saka had to do it himself and so he did with Martinelli collecting the ball from a throw-in and defenders being drawn to him before he slipped a pass to Saka who ran on, cut inside and finished. The defending? As appalling as the strike was accomplished.

10:36 PM GMT

10:31 PM GMT

Mikel Arteta's verdict

I’m really happy with the performance. They showed the aggression to dominate and play in the final third. I think we allowed them one shot in the 94th minute – really good, that’s what you need in Europe. Bukayo [Saka’s] injury was a knock. Hopefully he’ll be okay because we are already missing some players. I didn’t need a response – I was really happy with the way the boys played at Newcastle. It was about winning.

Mikel Arteta salutes Gabriel after Arsenal's victory. - Isabel Infantes/Shutterstock

10:27 PM GMT

Declan Rice chats to TNT Sports

It was a tough game. We know what Sevilla are like, having played there two weeks ago, and we knew it was a big game - we had to get three points on the board. A club like Arsenal can’t be losing three games in a row and the manager made that clear before the game. He wanted a high-energy performance. [On his own excellent form since joining Arsenal] I’ve just been taking it game by game. I’m not trying to sound boring, that’s literally what I’ve been doing. If I start well I know I’ll have a good game; that’s the confidence I’ve got at the moment. Whether I’m playing as a No6 or a No8 I wanna do the best I can for the team. There’s so much more I can still add. I think my best position is a No6 - that’s where I feel most comfortable. As a No8 I do get a bit excited, I like to dribble with the ball. When I play there it’s my job to create but that’s not my biggest strength - my biggest strength is breaking up the play, taking the ball from deep, trying to dictate. But even time Mikel says ‘You’re playing No8’ I get excited because I get to run into the box, run with the ball and show the other side of my game. [On Mikel Arteta’s interviews] We love it. You can see how passionate he is. Sometimes he gets criticised for how he is on the sidelines, but he’s living the game through us. He’s so energetic, the way he speaks - he really fires us up for the games.

10:11 PM GMT

Bukayo Saka's injury

It doesn’t look too bad on the replays. He certainly didn’t twist his ankle as he landed, and apparently he was able to walk fairly comfortably down the tunnel after the game.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after Arsenal's victory. - John Walton/PA

10:07 PM GMT

Full time: PSV 1 Lens 0

The result in Eindhoven means Arsenal haven’t qualified tonight, but they are in a better position to do so as group leaders. With two games remaining they have a four-point lead over both PSV and Lens.

Arsenal 9pts

PSV 5

Lens 5

Sevilla 2

09:57 PM GMT

Full time: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

After all the VAR noise, that was a mercifully quiet night for Arsenal. The only concern was a late ankle injury to Bukayo Saka, who landed awkwardly and was taken off.

Saka had been superb, making the first goal for Leandro Trossard and scoring the second. It wasn’t vintage Arsenal - they should have created more chances given their dominance - but they were a class above a surprisingly miserable Sevilla.

David Raya and Gabriel embrace after the game. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

09:56 PM GMT

90+7 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Sevilla finally have their first shot on target, a crisp effort from Diaz that Raya saves comfortably to his left.

09:55 PM GMT

90+5 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

There’s a VAR check for a Sevilla penalty when Gabriel’s clearing header is controlled right on the edge of the area by Fabio Vieira. Nothing doing. There was more than enough doubt over two things - whether it hit the chest or the arm and whether Vieira was inside or outside the area - for the on-field decision to stand.

09:49 PM GMT

90 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Arsenal substitution Mohamed Elneny replaces the excellent Jorginho in midfield.

There will be six minutes of added time.

09:48 PM GMT

90 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Here’s the fine goal from Bukayo Saka that removed any jeopardy from this one-sided match.

09:47 PM GMT

89 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

The match is petering out. Sevilla have offered absolutely nothing in attack.

09:45 PM GMT

85 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Arsenal substitution Saka goes down again and is taken off as a precaution, with Jakub Kiwior replacing him. For some reason the referee books Saka on his way off. That’s a bit weird.

Apparently Rice and Zinchenko have also been booked in the last few minutes.

Bukayo Saka was taken off after injuring his left ankle. - Marc Atkins/Getty Images Europe

09:42 PM GMT

83 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Saka needs treatment after landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He was in a lot of pain at first but seems to be okay now.

09:40 PM GMT

81 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Double change for Arsenal: Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira replace Gabriel Martinelli and the goalscorer Leandro Trossard.

09:37 PM GMT

77 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Ocampos immediately flattens Martinelli and is booked.

09:36 PM GMT

76 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Two more changes for Sevilla: Tanguy Nianzou and Lucas Ocampos replace Adria Pedrosa and Kike Salas.

09:34 PM GMT

73 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

The substitute Diaz almost made a goal straight away. Saliba missed a long ball forward, then Raya dithered, but Diaz’s cutback towards En-Nesyri was crucially blocked by Gabriel.

09:32 PM GMT

73 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Sevilla substitution Soumare injured himself with that foul on Rice in the 66th minute. He tried to run it off without success, so Mariano Diaz replaces him.

Boubakary Soumare was unable to continue. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

09:31 PM GMT

71 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Juanlu is booked for a late tackle that sent Martinelli sliding over the touchline.

09:27 PM GMT

67 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Zinchenko, who has been excellent since coming on, crashes a volley from the edge of the area that is pushed away by Dmitrovic. It was close enough for the keeper to be a relatively straightforward save.

09:26 PM GMT

66 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Soumare’s first contribution is to leave one on Declan Rice. He’s booked.

09:25 PM GMT

65 min: Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0

Sevilla make a double change: Ivan Rakitic and Boubakary Soumare come on for Joan Jordan and Fernando.

09:24 PM GMT

GOAL!

Arsenal 2 Sevilla 0 (Saka 64) They’ll feel comfortable now! Bukayo Saka has made it 2-0 with a cool finish. Zinchenko’s firm throw infield found Martinelli, who moved away Bade inside his own half and curled an excellent pass to release Saka in the inside-right channel. He scurried into the area, chopped back inside Pedrosa and finished emphatically. That’s an excellent goal.

Bukayo Saka curls Arsenal into a 2-0 lead. - Isabel Infantes/Shutterstock

09:22 PM GMT

63 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Sevilla are definitely having more of the ball in the second half. At the moment it’s harmless enough, but Arsenal won’t feel comfortable unless they score a second.

09:20 PM GMT

60 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Trossard curls a cross-shot wide from 17 yards after good play by Rice. His goal remains the only shot on target at either end.

09:17 PM GMT

58 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

It’s still PSV 1-0 Lens in the other game. That result would increase Arsenal’s chances of topping the group, which should mean a kinder draw in the last 16, though it would also mean they can’t officially qualify tonight.

09:14 PM GMT

55 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

So close from Havertz! That would have been a lovely way to score his first goal at the Emirates. He received the ball from Jorginho on the right edge of the area, cut inside and flashed a rising left-footed curler that beat Dmitrovic and whistled just past the far post.

09:11 PM GMT

52 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Sevilla have shown a bit more intent since half-time, though Arsenal are still the dominant side. I suppose the upside of a potential defeat is that it increases their chances of yet another Europa League triumph.

Martinelli scorches away from Juanlu and lifts a cross that flashes through the six-yard box.

Gabriel challenges the former Spurs forward Erik Lamela. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

09:09 PM GMT

49 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Saka leads a dangerous counter-attack, running 50 yards before curling the ball across to Havertz on the far side. He takes a touch on the edge of the area and lashes a shot that hits the stretching Juanlu and flies over the bar.

Kai Havertz's shot is deflected over the bar by Juanlu. - Isabel Infantes/Shutterstock

09:05 PM GMT

46 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Sevilla ,who have switched to a back five, begin the second half. Arsenal have made a change: Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu in central midfield.

Mikel Arteta made a half-time substitution. - Marc Atkins/Getty Images Europe

08:57 PM GMT

08:49 PM GMT

Half time: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

A pleasant evening stroll for Arsenal. They dominated a compliant Sevilla throughout and took a deserved lead when Leandro Trossard finished off an eye-catching move.

Mikel Arteta will be frustrated that Arsenal haven’t turned their dominance into more clear chances, but they are totally on top and it will be a surprise if they don’t close this out in the second half.

Jorginho celebrates Leandro Trossard's opening goal. - Adrian Dennis/AFP

08:45 PM GMT

43 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Rice overhits a pass to Martinelli - but he retrieves it near the byline, stabs the ball nonchalantly over Juanlu and curls a dangerous cross that is headed away. He is giving Juanlu a torrid time.

08:40 PM GMT

39 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

A rare attack from Sevilla. Perdosa gallops into space, towards the edge of the area, but Saliba comes from the side with an immaculate sliding challenge. The Sevilla bench appeal for a foul - and probably a red card - but it was nothing of the sort.

08:39 PM GMT

38 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Here’s the opening goal, scored by Leandro Trossard. It’s a bit weird to call it an incredible move, not least because it was a typical Arsenal goal, but it was certainly very nice.

08:37 PM GMT

35 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

Kike Salas shoves Saka over just outside the area on the right. Saka’s floats a free-kick into the six-yard box that is pushed away by Dmitrovic.

The Sevilla full-backs, Kike Salas and Juanlu, are having a miserable time against Saka and Martinelli.

08:34 PM GMT

34 min: Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0

This is so one-sided. David Raya has barely touched the ball, never mind had a save to make. Arsenal have had 74 per cent of the possession.

It's been a quiet night so far for David Raya. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:31 PM GMT

GOAL!

Arsenal 1 Sevilla 0 (Trossard 29) That’s a lovely team goal, finished off by Leandro Trossard. Jorginho played a superb pass inside the lumbering Kike Salas to find Saka, and he slid a low ball across the face to give Trossard a tap in. Beautifully done.

Leandro Trossard celebrates after giving Arsenal the lead. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

08:29 PM GMT

27 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Martinelli roasts Juanlu on the left, cuts into the area and slides a cutback that is crucially intercepted at the near post by Gudelj.

If feels like an Arsenal goal is coming. Sevilla just can’t get out.

08:28 PM GMT

27 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Saka twists away from Kike Salas in the area and goes over. Arsenal’s penalty appeal is turned down, rightly I think as Saka seemed to slip.

Arsenal keep the ball alive until eventually Jorginho shoots over from the edge of the area.

08:27 PM GMT

PSV 1 Lens 0

Luuk de Jong has put PSV Eindhoven ahead in the other game in this group.

08:25 PM GMT

24 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Jorginho collects a loose ball on the edge of the Sevilla area and lays it square to White. He tries a first-time curler with his left foot, and instantly regrets it as the ball flies over the bar.

08:23 PM GMT

21 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

The above scoreline refers to shots on target, never mind goals. Arsenal are playing well enough but they lack the irresistible menace of their best performances last season.

08:19 PM GMT

19 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Saka is fouled for the umpteenth time. This one is in a decent shooting position, 25 yards from goal, but he curls the free-kick high over the bar.

08:17 PM GMT

16 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Arsenal continue to dominate, albeit without really testing the goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. Sevilla have barely crossed the halfway line.

Gabriel Martinelli scoots past Juanlu. - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe

08:15 PM GMT

14 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Gudelj completes an early hat-trick of fouls, this one on Havertz. That was the most innocuous of the three, though he’s risking a yellow card for repeat offending.

08:14 PM GMT

12 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Keir Starmer is famously an Arsenal fan, but not everyone at the Emirates agrees with his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

A 'CEASEFIRE NOW' banner outside the Emirates Stadium before the match against Sevilla. - Adrian Dennis/AFP

08:11 PM GMT

10 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Gudelj again fouls Saka, and the home fans are a bit aggrieved that the referee keeps his yellow card in his pocket.

Bukayo Saka is fouled at the Emirates. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:10 PM GMT

8 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Chance for Gabriel! The first person to kick Bukayo Saka tonight is Nemanja Gudelj. It gives Arsenal a free-kick on the right wing, which Saka takes himself.

It’s a superb inswinger, towards the far post, and the stretching Gabriel plants a header wide. The man behind him, William Saliba, probably had a clearer chance.

08:08 PM GMT

08:06 PM GMT

4 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Arsenal have started brightly, looking for the early goal Mikel Arteta spoke about before the game. Sevilla are trying to feel their way into the contest.

08:03 PM GMT

1 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Great chance for Havertz! Martinelli won a corner after 20 seconds, and it should have led to a goal. Martinelli swerved it beyond the far post, where the unmarked Havertz headed well wide from five yards. He got that all wrong.

08:01 PM GMT

1 min: Arsenal 0 Sevilla 0

Leandro Trossard, Arsenal’s locum No9, gets the match under way.

The Arsenal XI line up before the game. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:00 PM GMT

Time for action

The players go through the pre-match niceties and line up for the kick off. Both sets of supporters are making a decent racket.

Sevilla fans display a banner of the great Diego Maradona, who spent a season with the club in 1992-93. - Tom Dulat/Uefa

07:51 PM GMT

A reminder of tonight's teams

Arsenal (possible 4-1-2-3) Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho; Havertz, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Cozier-Duberry, Sagoe Jr.

Sevilla (possible 4-3-3) Dmitrovic; Juanlu, Bade, Gudelj, Kike Salas; Sow, Fernando, Jordan; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Pedrosa.

Substitutes: Alberto Flores, Gattoni, Ocampos, Suso, Rafa Mir, Rakitic, Lukebakio, Mariano Diaz, Nianzou, Jesus Navas, Oliver Torres, Soumare.

Referee Istvan Kovacs (Romania).

07:43 PM GMT

Another big night for Havertz

In the continued absence of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz will again play as Arsenal’s right-sided No8. It would be a decent night to score his first goal at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz warms up at the Emirates. - David Price/Arsenal FC

07:39 PM GMT

07:18 PM GMT

Sam Wallace on Mikel Arteta

What is it about these managers – Jürgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Arteta, and many others over the years – that makes them [blame referees]? One suspects that it is often reluctant, prompted by an irrational fear that if they do not do so then it might beget more decisions against them. A notion that the only way to control fate is to rail against the day’s referee to ensure the next one is more compliant.

Read more...

07:14 PM GMT

Mikel Arteta speaks to TNT Sports

We’re really looking forward to enjoying this beautiful evening against a big European team. Eddie [Nketiah] has an ankle injury - he couldn’t finish the game at Newcastle - and Leo [Trossard] is back. We have to be more of a threat: more aggressive, make more runs in behind, be willing to take more risks. We want to constantly put pressure on the opposition goalkeeper. [Scoring goals] is the hardest thing in football. Teams have been really low against us, preventing the spaces [in behind]. One thing we did really well last year was unlock games early. This season we’ve struggled to have that efficiency in front of goal. It’s my duty to defend this club and these players. If I think there’s something to say, I’ll say it.

Mikel Arteta arrives ahead of the match against Sevilla. - Tom Dulat/Uefa

07:08 PM GMT

Sevilla team news

Diego Alonso makes seven changes from their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo at the weekend. The only survivors are the two centre-backs, Loic Bade and Nemanja Gudelj, the midfielder Djibril Sow and the top-scorer Youssef En-Nesyri. The captain Jesus Navas and vice-captain Ivan Rakitic are among those left out.

These are the XIs in full.

Arsenal (possible 4-1-2-3) Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho; Havertz, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Cozier-Duberry, Sagoe Jr.

Sevilla (possible 4-3-3) Dmitrovic; Juanlu, Bade, Gudelj, Kike Salas; Sow, Fernando, Jordan; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Pedrosa.

Substitutes: Alberto Flores, Gattoni, Ocampos, Suso, Rafa Mir, Rakitic, Lukebakio, Mariano Diaz, Nianzou, Jesus Navas,

Oliver Torres, Soumare.

Referee Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

06:55 PM GMT

Arsenal team news: Trossard starts

Leandro Trossard replaces Eddie Nketiah in the only change for Saturday’s defeat at Newcastle. We don’t know yet whether he or Gabriel Martinelli will start up front; I suspect it will be Trossard.

The subs’ bench includes a couple of exciting teenagers, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Charles Sagoe Jr.

06:45 PM GMT

The state of play in Group B

Arsenal 6pts

Lens 5

Sevilla 2

PSV Eindhoven 2

PSV host Lens in tonight’s other game. If Arsenal and Lens win, Mikel Arteta’s side will qualify for the last 16 with two games to spare.

06:31 PM GMT

Hello and welcome

We interrupt the ongoing dispute between Arsenal and PGMOL to bring you coverage of an association football match at the Emirates Stadium. Group B leaders Arsenal play Sevilla, knowing victory would put at least five and possible all ten toes in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Though Arsenal have made a slightly hungover start to the season, their home form has been solid: five wins and two draws from seven games, with 19 goals scored. Sevilla, by contrast, have struggled away – their only win in eight games was away to sixth-tier club Quintanar in the Copa del Rey. It feels like Arsenal have done the hard part by winning in Seville, where English teams usually struggle, though you can never be sure in this game.

Arsenal could certainly do with a quiet night: no controversy, no more injuries – Eddie Nketiah is the latest to join that list – and no talk about David Raya. Then we can all go back to talking about VAR before their game against Burnley at the weekend.

At his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked little other than his very animated reaction to the controversial defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

It is my duty to stand in front of you, to stand in front of the cameras, and give a very clear and honest assessment of what happened in the game. And this is what I did, reflect very openly on how I felt that the team played and how the game was conditioned by this result with the decisions that were made. My duty is to be defending my players, supporting my players, supporting my club ... in the best possibly way and this is what I am going to do time after time. It’s the way I am. We have to talk loudly [about refereeing standards]. If you have a problem and you put it in your drawer, the problem is in the drawer and it’s going to stink at some point. If you have a problem, let’s talk about it, try to improve it. That’s what we are trying to do. Nothing else.

Kick off is at 8pm, and we’ll have team news shortly.