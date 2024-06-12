Bukayo Saka eases England's injury problems prior to Serbia clash

Bukayo Saka is expected to be fit in time for England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.

The Arsenal star was forced to miss the final game of their Premier League campaign after picking up a muscular injury, but was included Gareth Southgate's final England squad heading to this summer's European Championships.

The winger missed the Three Lions' warm-up game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but was able to play the final 25 minutes of their shock 1-0 loss at home to Iceland.

According to ESPN, Saka should be fit enough to start their first game of the group stage against Serbia on Sunday.

He has taken part in limited training sessions since heading back into the England camp and was spotted with his teammates at an open session in Jena on Tuesday. Saka was also joined by fellow returnee Jude Bellingham, who only recently joined up with the squad having been granted further time off after Real Madrid's Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund.

If Saka does indeed start on Sunday, it is thought that he will begin on the right-wing, with Phil Foden starring on the left. Should Saka not return in time, England at least have plenty of other options, with Foden, Cole Palmer and Jarrod Bowen also capable of playing from the right.

England's midfield could also take on several different forms, with questions remaining over who may star alongside Bellingham and Declan Rice in the centre of the pitch. Trent Alexander-Arnold may be given the opportunity, after being handed the number eight shirt, but Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton could also play instead.

After facing Serbia, the Three Lions will then take on Denmark and Slovenia to round off their group stage campaign.