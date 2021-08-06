Bukalapak, Indonesia's biggest IPO, up 25% in blockbuster debut

·1 min read
Illustration picture of Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia's first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com, surged by 24.7% at their trading debut on Friday, after the company raised $1.5 billion in the Southeast Asian country's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

Shares in the 11-year-old e-commerce company that counts Ant Group and Singapore sovereign fund GIC Pte Ltd among its backers, were priced at 850 rupiah ($0.0592) in the listing, with gains capped by a limit of 25% at the debut.

The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia has fuelled a frenzy among institutional and retail investors, and is expected to set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast-growing e-commerce markets.

Bukalapak, which focuses on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises beyond top tier cities in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is the fourth-largest e-commerce player after Tokopedia, Sea Ltd’s Shopee and Alibaba’s Lazada.

Jakarta bourse chief Inarno Djajadi told reporters that with around 96,000 investors participating in the IPO, Bukalapak had attracted the biggest interest among all of the country's listings.

($1 = 14,350.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • Fed vice chair: Taper could begin later this year, with rate hike in early 2023

    The Fed's number two official that if the recovery progresses as he expects, the central bank could launch its first post-COVID rate hike at the beginning of 2023.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Analysts Take Cautious Stance on Ether as London Hard Fork Nears

    "The EIP-1559 upgrade is overrated," one trader said.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • Why Clean Energy Funds Could Still Have a High Carbon Footprint

    A sustainable fund can still carry hidden ESG risks or even potentially have a higher-than-expected carbon footprint, according to Morningstar.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.