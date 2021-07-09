Building the ultimate college team starts with the Oklahoma quarterbacks

At one point or another, we have all had discussions about building the ultimate team. Maybe you did this on the EA Sports’ Madden franchise. If you can take one position group from certain teams, how would you build the ultimate team?

Chris Hummer of 247Sports decided to take a stab at building the ultimate team, so which Oklahoma position groups were under consideration? For this team, how can you start anywhere but the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback room.

Quarterbacks

Hummer Says…

Would you really pick another quarterback or quarterback room? Think about Oklahoma’s recent run of production spanning from Baker Mayfield to Kyler Murray to Jalen Hurts. Now it’s redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, who is coming off a season that saw him throw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 67.5% on 9.6 yards per attempt of his passes as a first-year starter. I’d expect those numbers to only improve in Year 2. Rattler will have a better stable of skill talent around him – both at running back and wide receiver – and should take a step in his second year of Riley’s system.

Given the history of Lincoln Riley producing NFL-caliber quarterbacks, that is the best way to go. From Mayfield to Rattler, they are always the talk of college football. The Sooners could soon be added another five-star gunslinger to the fold: Malachi Nelson’s commitment is scheduled to be announced on July 18.

Next, the running backs

Running Backs

Hummer stayed away from choosing the Sooners’ running back room opting instead for Texas A&M. The combination of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray looks to be a lethal combination on the field in 2021. The Sooners’ stable of backs were listed as others under consideration. Brooks has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and Gray single-handedly carried an awful Tennesee Vols offense last season.

Finally, the big boys up front

Offensive Line

Much like the running back room, Hummer chose elsewhere for the offensive line group, opting for the Georgia Bulldogs. Much like the quarterbacks, the Sooners churn out NFL-caliber talent on the line. This past offseason, the team sent Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy to the league. They return three of five starters in 2021 while adding former five-star offensive tackle Wanya Morris to the mix. Oklahoma’s offensive line was once again in the others under consideration category.

A little surprising that the wide receivers and tight end group wasn’t under consideration at all. The Sooners may not have the huge names or production of some of the other teams, but their skill guys are going to be household names by the end of the season. Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood, Mike Woods, Mario Williams, Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall are ready to break out in 2021.