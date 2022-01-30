‘We’re building together’: Terrell Brown Jr. on how Washington has found recent success after double-OT win over Utah

Motley Fool

Whether it's a direct sales opportunity or a stock that's a so-called guaranteed winner, generally speaking, if somebody promises you that a certain investment will make you wealthy overnight, it generally pays to run the other way. In fact, to really benefit from this investment, you'll need to gear up to hold on to it for decades. The good news, though, is that there's one investment you don't have to spend a lot of time researching and contemplating.