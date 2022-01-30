‘We’re building together’: Terrell Brown Jr. on how Washington has found recent success after double-OT win over Utah
Washington student-athlete Terrell Brown Jr. joins Pac-12 Networks following Washington men's basketball 77-73 win in double overtime against Utah on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Seattle. Brown Jr. finishes with a game-high 30 points against the Utes.