Building the Steelers lines of scrimmage through the NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the quarterback. They have the skill-position players. They have veteran stars on all three levels of the defense. But as we say from the playoffs this season and especially in the Super Bowl, it is all about building along the line of scrimmage. So for this seven-round mock draft we opted to go heavy on the offensive and defensive line. Let us know if this draft hits the spot for the Steelers.

First round-OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Explosive, athletic blocker who plays with a mean streak.

Second round-DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Freaskish athlete in the mold of former Steeler Stephon Tuitt.

Second round-OL John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota

Strong, dominant interior offensive lineman with tremendous experience.

Third round-DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Huge interior defensive tackle who eats up blockers.

Fourth round-EDGE Nick Hampton, App State

Quick twitch edge rusher with balance and closing speed.

Seventh round-CB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

Rangy cornerback with solid ball skills and footwork.

Seventh round-LB Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

Highly-productive, rangy inside linebacker with closing speed.

