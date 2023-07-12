Building the perfect Big 12 offense ahead of 2023

While the Big 12 has certainly been stronger as a whole in years past, that doesn’t mean there aren’t talented individuals all over the conference.

There are programs such as TCU and Kansas State looking to build off of their strong seasons from last year that saw them play in the Big 12 Championship, while teams like Texas and Oklahoma look to leave the conference on a high note. On the contrary, the four new programs in BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF are looking to make a good first impression.

Regardless of what year it is, for the past decade or so the Big 12 has been known for its high powered offenses. A style of college football where it felt like the winner would be the first one to 50. While the defenses have improved and the offenses haven’t been as prolific as years past, there are still some elite players out there.

I’ve decided to put together the perfect Big 12 offense using players or units from a handful of teams in the conference.

Offensive Line: Texas

I decided to go with the Texas offensive line unit here. They offer a great combination of experience in guys like Christian Jones at right tackle and Jake Majors at center with a rising star in left tackle Kelvin Banks. A case can be made for Kansas State’s line here, but there seems to be more potential with this Texas line.

Tight End: Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)

Heading back to Austin for the tight end spot, as Texas is home to one of the the best in the entire country. Sanders provides a massive target for the quarterback, and is also tough to bring down after the catch. Having him is essentially like having a big-bodied fourth receiver and any quarterback would love to throw to him.

With an unstable quarterback situation this past season Brennan Presley was still able to haul in 67 passes for over 800 yards. He is a threat to make a big play as soon as he crosses the white lines, and with better quarterback play would be able to establish himself as one of the best pass catchers in the country.

Wide Receiver: Xavier Worthy (Texas)

Xavier Worthy is one of the best receivers in the country, and even with Quinn Ewers struggling mightily this past season he was still able to put up big numbers. Worthy was an instant star the moment he suited up at the college level. He offers great speed and route running and is frequently open down field.

Wide Receiver: Jerand Bradley (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech’s wide receiver Jerand Bradley runs with the ball during football practice, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Sports Performance Center.

At 6-foot-5, the Texas Tech wideout offers a massive target that offers a different ability than the other two pass catchers in this group. He can be a jump-ball getter if needed, and possess a matchup nightmare for smaller members of the secondary.

Running Back: Devin Neal (Kansas)

With Bijan Robinson and Deuce Vaughn in the NFL, it is now time for a new running back to take the mantle as the top dog in the conference. Kansas’ Devin Neal is the perfect running back to do that as he can dominate on the ground, while also being a proven pass catcher out of the backfield.

Quarterback: Quinn Ewers (Texas)

While he may have underwhelmed this past season, there is just far too much potential with Quinn Ewers to not pick him. He has elite arm talent that may be the best in the country, and if he is able to make the improvements needed he could end up establishing himself as one of the best passers in the game. It was tempting to go Jalon Daniels here, but there is a higher upside with Ewers.

