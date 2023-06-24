Building an offense out of the All-Time Saints Villains

Who are the biggest villains in New Orleans Saints history? What do we mean by that? We’re talking about the most challenging opponents the Saints have ever faced, who became key fixtures in rivalries with other teams. Not just loudmouths like Roddy White and Mike Evans, or iconic playoff villains like Marshawn Lynch and Vernon Davis — players who showed up and played hard against New Orleans on a regular basis.

We aren’t just highlighting players who were known for their big personalities (though of course that deserves some credit). Pro Bowls matter. All-Pro teams matter. Hall of Fame induction matters. The longevity of a player’s presence in the rivalry is a key part of our process. So with that in mind, here are our picks for the All-Time Saints Villains Offense:

Many older Saints fans have bad memories of what Joe Montana and Steve Young did to their team, but it’s worth acknowledging Ryan had more passing yards against the Saints than both of them combined. It’s just a shame he didn’t win a Super Bowl along the way. Such a shame. Neither did Cam Newton, you know.

Running back: DeAngelo Williams (Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Williams always seemed to play well against the Saints, rushing for 1,176 yards in just 15 games against them as part of Carolina’s dangerous offense. Former Bucs and Falcons running back Warrick Dunn deserves credit for having the second-most rushing yards against New Orleans in franchise history, too.

Running back: Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers, New York Giants)

It fits too well to not have Stewart alongside his former teammate. He was just as effective running the ball against the Saints defense as Williams with 1,043 rushing yards across 18 games (and his 10 rushing touchdowns are more than anyone else, including Cam Newton’s 7). Shout out to Eric Dickerson, too, for averaging a smooth 98.4 rushing yards per game against New Orleans.

Tight end: Tony Gonzalez (Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons)

Gonzalez paved the way to a Hall of Fame career with some very impressive games against the Saints, averaging more yards per game (57.8) than many wide receivers after he arrived in the NFC South. His 6 career touchdown catches against New Orleans trail only former 49ers tight end Brent Jones (7).

Tight end: Greg Olsen (Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks)

Olsen was always a tough out, and it always seemed like he was returning from a devastating injury just in time for a game with the Saints. His 77 receptions and 762 receiving yards against New Orleans are the most by any tight end in franchise history.

Left tackle: Mike Kenn (Atlanta Falcons)

A former Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, Kenn earned five Pro Bowl selections and three placements on the AP All-Pro first team (plus two on the second-team) while competing with the Dome Patrol defense at the peak of their powers. Another former Falcon, Bob Whitfield, deserves a credit for that time he punched Bobby Hebert in the face.

Left guard: Tom Mack (Los Angeles Rams)

Mack won 11 Pro Bowl nominations in his 13-year Rams run on the way to Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 1999, often shoving the Saints around in the early days of the franchise. His Rams teams left the field with a win in 13 of their 18 games with New Orleans during his career.

Former Atlanta Falcons center Jeff Van Note played more games against the Saints than any other player (34) and longtime Los Angeles Rams center Rich Saul earned six Pro Bowls, but Jensen has worked overtime to earn New Orleans’ ire. Known for talking trash and playing through the whistle, he’s done everything in his power to turn the Saints-Bucs series into a rivalry.

Right guard: Randy Cross (San Francisco 49ers)

Cross won three Super Bowl rings with San Francisco while playing both center and guard, and he’s one of the few players who can say they spent 13 seasons with the same team. He suited up against New Orleans in 24 games.

Right tackle: Jackie Slater (Los Angeles Rams)

Slater is widely regarded as one of the best linemen in NFL history, having started at right tackle for the Rams for most of his 20-year career (playing against the Saints 30 times). The seven-time Pro Bowler had some legendary battles with his fellow future Hall of Famers Rickey Jackson and Reggie White. Another name to remember: the late Keith Fahnhorst, two-time Super Bowl winner and key piece to some of the best teams in NFL history, who anchored the San Francisco offensive line and played against the Saints an impressive 26 times.

Wide receiver: Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks)

Rice was one of two players to put up more than 2,000 yards on New Orleans, and he did it all on offense. Rice is the greatest receiver of all time and the Saints had to put up with on a regular basis from 1985 until he joined the Raiders in 2000, a span of 30 games.

Wide receiver: Steve Smith Sr. (Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens)

The only other player to have more than 2,000 all-purpose yards against the Saints, Smith was also a legitimate threat in the return game. He picked up where Rice left off by suiting up for games with New Orleans 24 times from 2001 to 2016.

Wide receiver: Isaac Bruce (Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers)

Bruce was unstoppable — his 94.6 receiving yards per game are more than any player has ever averaged against the Saints, and it’s a pace he maintained for 16 matchups with New Orleans during his incredible career. He was a monster. The Saints held Bruce to 50 or fewer receiving yards three times and the Rams still won two of those games.

We’ll throw Falcons fans a bone and mention Julio Jones, too, who finished his career with more fumbles lost against the Saints (4) than touchdown receptions (3). Jones also suffered more losses to the Saints (11) than any other two teams put together. There, we mentioned him. Do you think they’re happy? Are they not entertained?

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire