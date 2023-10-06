Building homes for rent can help all ages

John Lewis's move into property development includes plans to build 400 flats above a Waitrose in West Ealing

In his speech to Conservative Party Conference last week, Secretary of State for Housing Michael Gove talked up the Government’s plans to “build in the hearts of towns and cities and on brownfield land” to “revitalise high streets”, all while protecting the green belt.

This follows Sir Keir Starmer saying that he would make it easier to build infrastructure for new housing and would be backing “builders not blockers”.

Given the frightening shortage of homes in the UK, this is desperately needed. According to new data from Rightmove, an average of 25 people are now asking to view each rental property that becomes available in Britain, up from 20 people just five months ago.

The John Lewis Partnership is trying to do our bit. Like many retailers, we have a sizable and valuable property estate. Some of it can be used to develop much needed quality housing, particularly in areas with well located brownfield sites.

The crisis in housing supply has been brewing for years, but rocketing interest rates have worsened it. Landlords are selling up in their droves. The end of the Help to Buy Scheme added further pressure. Rents are at record highs.

Our estate gives us the opportunity to unlock brownfield land for house building for local communities. By letting this housing to people, particularly the “squeezed middle”, we can help provide a quality, long-term rental option, including affordable housing.

People have understandably asked why we want to build homes. John Lewis and Waitrose are proud retailers and that will always be our priority. We are nothing without our retail brands and we don’t take our customers for granted.

We see rental housing as a way we can help improve local communities. It will create jobs and new communal spaces, and local residents can benefit from a new Waitrose shop.

We would bring the partnership’s values and experience in providing great customer service to renting out a home. And it would benefit the Partnership by bringing in new, sustainable income over the long term.

We have a small, highly-focused and experienced team delivering this alongside the investment company abrdn. We will own and manage these homes ourselves.

And that’s why our commitment to this new venture is unwavering, no matter who is at the helm of the Partnership. Creating new, long term businesses is in our DNA and was always intended by our founder. John Spedan Lewis was a landlord and even provided accommodation to John Lewis shop partners.

We alone are not going to solve the housing crisis – only collaboration between the public and private sectors can hope to address that. But what we can do is play our part in making a positive impact by creating high-quality rental housing, which is regrettably absent from much of the market.

The development funding for our plans will come from funds managed by abrdn, who have been active in this area for many years. This is largely made up of long-term pension and insurance investments keen to generate returns over many years, much like it does with infrastructure.

The long term potential of purpose-built rental homes created to a high standard means institutional investors see it as an attractive investment.

Major investors like Legal & General, M&G and Grainger have been operating in the rental market for years.

Meanwhile, other high-quality brands – similarly backed by pension fund cash – have emerged and are now referred to as “build-to-rent”: Moda Living, Get Living and Quintain Living to name a few. Yet these firms provide just a 2pc minority of Great Britain’s 5.5 million rental homes.

It wasn’t always the case. At the turn of the 20th century, the majority of British people rented and, back then, the bulk of housing was owned by institutions. As post-War homebuilding surged and regulations tightened, this changed during the latter part of the century but over the last decade, pension and insurance companies have returned to housing.

A third of people in London – where our initial sites are located – now rent and while that drops to around a fifth for the whole of England, numbers are rising fast, particularly in cities.

Yet because rental housing has been driven almost entirely through buy-to-let investment, there is no certainty around the level of quality or service residents receive.

Some buy-to-let landlords offer amazing service, but all too often, renting is seen as a rite of passage – something to endure rather than enjoy.

Yet government statistics show nearly a quarter of all rented housing is “non-decent” – meaning renters suffer damp, leaky or unmodernised homes.

So what will be the John Lewis difference?

For us, it means responsibly managing these homes for the long term – not selling them off. It means putting our partners, as John Lewis Partnership employees are known, at the heart of what we want to deliver.

It means providing as much affordable housing as we can, and working with local charities and communities – as we do today – to support their causes and provide space for their activities.

As co-owners in our business, we take accountability for its success.

As a partnership, we always think for the long-term. And just as we strive to ensure our retail customers receive a high level of service built on trust, we think it’s fair that the country’s renters can receive the same in their homes.

Nina Bhatia is executive director for strategy and commercial development at the John Lewis Partnership