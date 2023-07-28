It’s all about building confidence for these talented young Cowboys

Confidence can be a killer for a young NFL prospect. Too much of it? Poor decisions, poor preparation and reckless behavior. Too little of it? Second guessing, diminished reaction time and erratic play. Both extremes of the spectrum can result in poor performance.

The Cowboys have two former top-100 draft picks who appear to be severely lacking in the confidence department. The once highly-regarded prospects have been underwhelming as professionals and now find themselves fighting to live up to expectations and fighting for their jobs.

If they can get right mentally, their physical ability will likely allow them to fulfill their potential. If they can’t get over their mental barriers, they may never live up to their draft status or worse, not make the 53-man roster cut just over a month away.

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

In 2021, the Cowboys selected Joseph in the second round (No. 44). Joseph was a Plan B of theirs after they saw both first round targets, Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn, fall off the board directly in front of them in the first round.

They selected Joseph knowing the risk the pick entailed. Joseph only had nine starts on his college resume and he departed both LSU and Kentucky under contentious circumstances. He was extremely talented but also extremely volatile and inexperienced.

The inexperience and volatility have been arguably Joseph’s only constant with the Cowboys. The 22-year-old CB has only logged a combined 330 defensive snaps in Dallas and now faces the chopping block in just his third season.

Watching his film, it is apparent confidence is a major issue. In his limited opportunities he’s reacted slowly, seemingly scared to commit and abandoning all instincts. He’s looked nothing like his college tape and that can be directly linked to his level of confidence on the field.

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

In 2022, the Cowboys selected Tolbert in the third round (No. 88). The big-play machine from South Alabama looked the part of an NFL prospect and was considered by many to be a steal late into Day 2 of the draft.

But Tolbert struggled as a rookie. He could no longer win on sheer athletic dominance and had to learn the nuances of the position in order to find success in the NFL. This stark awakening provided more than a few deer-in-the-headlights moments for the rookie.

All things considered, his struggles in 2022 were understandable. Tolbert didn’t come from a highly regarded football program so making the jump to Dallas was enormous. His confidence issue were likely well-deserved. He had a lot to lean.

He enters Cowboys Camp in Oxnard with high hopes. He’s worked hard over the offseason and sounds as if the confidence has followed suit. He’s flashed early in camp and could secure the WR4 role with continued success.

They have the ability

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The important thing to keep in mind is both Joseph and Tolbert were considered top-100 picks for a reason: they are highly talented players with a skillset built to succeed in the NFL.

Their physical ability doesn’t appear to be miscalculations because they’ve flashed the same traits with the Cowboys.

The issues that have held them back up until now is inside of them.

Knowing what to do and having the confidence to execute it without hesitation is the key to their success.

The early days of training camp are usually the best days for WRs and CBs to shine making them must-see-TV these next few days.

