Building bridges: Why bipartisan infrastructure deal is a win for America's moderates

The hard-won bipartisan infrastructure deal reflects a fundamental, often obscured truth about American politics. Although the evidence confirms that congressional polarization is at record highs, everyday Republicans and Democrats still agree on many issues.

We do not hear more about our common ground because it does not suit the extremes’ interests. Only by maintaining the fiction that the other side is more extreme than they really are can the far right and the far left stoke sufficient fear and anger to maintain their outsized dominance.

As Congress considers the package that Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., negotiated with President Joe Biden, the far left and the far right are trying to defeat it following their usual game plan.

At the National Institute for Civil Discourse, we are putting their claims to a rigorous test. So far, more than 1,200 of the over 30,000 members of NICD’s CommonSense American program have spent 90 minutes reviewing our thorough brief on the major infrastructure proposals. With 24% Democrats, 24% Republicans and 46% independents, our membership reflects the country. The brief they review makes the strongest case for and against each proposal.

Americans want bipartisan bill to pass

Our results indicate that the extremes are wrong about where the American people are. After reviewing the brief, more than two-thirds (67%) support the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Rather than seeing it as an unholy compromise, our members see the bipartisan work as an improvement on both Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which receives 54% support, and Senate Republicans’ plan, which receives 31% support.

The broad support for the bipartisan deal helps explain the overwhelming opposition to tying it to other legislation. Democrats plan to pursue other priorities in separate legislation through the budget reconciliation process to avoid the need for Republican support. A remarkable 91% of our members agree that bipartisan infrastructure legislation should be considered on its own merits without being tied to the Democratic priorities bill.

President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington. Biden invited members of the group of 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan. From left are, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Biden, Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rear, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va..

Although Congress is struggling to agree on how to pay for the increased infrastructure spending, it isn’t nearly as hard for everyday Americans. Six different pay-for provisions receive more than two-thirds support among our members. For example, 79% support the provision in the bipartisan plan to repurpose unspent COVID relief dollars. Although many congressional Democrats remain resistant, 77% of our Democratic members support this Republican idea.

On the other hand, congressional Republicans have rejected Biden’s and congressional Democrats’ proposal to help fund infrastructure by limiting how much U.S. multinational corporations can shift their tax burden to lower tax countries. At 86% support, though, it is not hard for most Americans to get behind the proposal. In fact, 72% of our Republican members support the tax shifting limits that congressional Republicans refuse to consider.

Infrastructure is the third issue that the 30,000 members of CommonSense American have chosen to review. On our first two issues, we similarly found measures that readily attracted bipartisan agreement.

We were pleased that our 150 congressional briefings and 1,500 unique member-generated emails on surprise medical billing were an important part of passing legislation in December ending the practice.

On congressional reform, support among our members for recommendations made by the House Select Committee on Modernization of the Congress ranged from 65% to 99%. In both cases, differences between Republican and Democratic members were virtually non-existent.

More of our members will weigh in on infrastructure over the coming weeks. In a first-of-its-kind national initiative, so will Americans associated with a range of sister organizations. In December, more than 30 leaders in the field established the Bridging Movement Alignment Council.

Unity emerges across party lines

It has been my pleasure to serve as co-chair of the BMAC Issues Working Group with Jillian Youngblood from Civic Genius. Other impressive organizations in the working group include FixUS, Convergence, Listen First and YOUnify. In the coming weeks, dozens of fellow BMAC organizations will engage their members in a variety of ways on the infrastructure question. In September, we will announce our results.

Americans are increasingly exhausted by this game of exaggerated differences. They are joining CommonSense American and other bridging organizations in growing numbers to demonstrate how often Americans still agree.

We invite all to join us in this important work. Searching for common ground together we remind ourselves of the breadth and depth of our agreement and of the basis for mutual respect, even when real disagreements remain.

Passing sensible infrastructure legislation on a bipartisan basis is a good place to start.

Keith Allred is executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse and a former professor of negotiation and conflict resolution at the Harvard Kennedy School. In 2011, the University of Arizona created NICD after the Tucson shooting that killed six and wounded another 13, including former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

