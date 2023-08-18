Building blocks among 3 things to watch for in Cowboys-Seahawks

Winning and losing take on different meanings in the preseason as compared to the regular season. In the regular season, the point total is what determines a successful outing, but exhibition-game success is measured differently. The Dallas Cowboys “lost” to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game of 2023, but in reality, Dallas left that game feeling like they won overall.

The Cowboys’ second-team defense handled the Jaguars’ first-team offense with a forced turnover and a three-and-out, and had a bunch of guys on the bubble show up and look like potential contributors. Most importantly, they left the game with no serious injury concerns.

Now the team turns to a road game against the Seattle Seahawks and looks to continue to improve on the work they have done all training camp, but especially what they saw in real game reps last week. Here are some things fans should keep an eye on in this game that could help tell the story about the 53-man rosters and the success of the team going forward.

Which players can continue their momentum from Week 1 of the preseason into Week 2

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas doesn’t play many starters in the preseason, allowing their younger players to get snaps to help them develop. That strategy encourages making impressions. There were so many unknowns against Jacksonville it was easy for fans and analysts to be wowed by guys fighting for roster spots.

These performances need to be stacked together, though, in order to truly mean something. WR Jalen Tolbert seems locked in as the fourth receiver on the team, but what if he doesn’t put together another top performance? All will be watching to see how he builds from there.

Linebackers Damone Clark and DeMarvion Overshown will also look to show their games against the Jaguars’ first team was no flash in the pan. Devin Harper was another big positive, and he is battling to be more than just a special teams contributor.

On offense keep an eye on the stars of last game, RB Deuce Vaughn and tight end John Stephens, Jr. The best rusher statistically in the contest was Vaughn, and Stephens the leading receiver. Talks of Vaughn being Tony Pollard’s top back began during the Jaguars game where he put up 50 yards on eight attempts, with a touchdown. Stephens Jr. is in a battle to make the roster in a very young tight end room. If he continues to put up five receptions for 56 yards, and a TD then Dallas will have a tough call to make between him, Peyton Hendershot, or Sean McKeon for the third spot at the tight end position.

Whether it’s continuing to produce against backups, or stepping up when given reps versus starters, these players are guys to watch when the team goes into Seattle on Saturday night.

The battle for the fifth and sixth receivers

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If Tolbert has jumped up with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup as roster locks, then a battle for one or two spots on that unit would be the final questions to answer. There is a clash for those spots between Pro Bowl kick returner KaVontae Turpin, camp stand out Jalen Brooks, and third-year pro Simi Fehoko.

Turpin had an up and down first preseason game. He fumbled his only punt return, one that coach Mike McCarthy said was just supposed to be fair caught and it led to the Jaguars first score of the game. Turpin followed that up with a big 3rd-and-long catch to continue a late drive when the team was trying for a comeback. That type of 50-50 performance likely doesn’t move the needle and he will have to step up to guarantee his place on the roster.

Brooks has been excellent so far in camp, having most prognosticators claim he is in line to take Fehoko’s spot on the 53-man roster. Unfortunately for him he caught just one of five targets for just three yards in live action. Fehoko caught four passes for 27 yards, but wasn’t too impactful overall.

These three receivers could be the best battle to watch in Seattle on Saturday. It’s a preseason game, but for those guys, this game matters. It could be a big part of why one or two of them make the 53-man roster, or why they are cut and either on another team or possibly only on the practice squad.

Will the offensive line improve after getting games snaps together

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The second team offensive line caught a tough break not only getting matched up with the Jags first-team defense that included Josh Allen and Travon Walker, but they lost left tackle Chuma Edoga days before the game as well. This forced rookie Asim Richards to shift out to LT without much work there in camp.

The unit as a whole did not receive rave reviews, although individually some guys played well overall. Richards played 59 snaps on the left side at tackle and guard and didn’t allow a single QB hit, with only two pressures. Both Matt Farniok and Brock Hoffman were among the Cowboys top five rated offensive players according to PFF.

With the line getting game snaps together, can they take that experience, learn from what is now on tape, and grow to put together a better performance in one of the toughest environments in Seattle? Anytime an opponent goes to play the Seahawks, the crowd is always a huge factor, even in the preseason. This could be great experience for the young players trying to provide good depth on the OL for the Cowboys.

