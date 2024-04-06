New building between Nos. 8 and 18 to improve spectator experience at 2024 Masters

Ahead of the 2024 Masters, Augusta National announced only one minor course adjustment: a 10 yard addition to the second hole.

On the grounds, however, a sizable structure was erected.

Adjacent to No. 8 tee and No. 18 fairway now sits a stone building with restrooms, concessions and a satellite merchandise stand.

“Every April there’s a new improvement,” said Zach Thomas, of Atlanta, who’s been coming since 2010. “The concession lines are definitely moving faster than previous years.”

According to Anthony McCullough, an assistant supervisor at Stand 8, there’s a basement beneath the new concession area, where three mechanical lifts deliver items to the six concession aisles.

“I’ve been here since 2017 and when an aisle needed something, we used to carry the item above our heads,” McCullough said. “It would occasionally impede the patron flow, but things are way more smooth this year.”

Also new at Stand 8 are yellow cup coolers for $5; the coozies used to be sold only at the golf shop.

Last April, the space between Nos. 8 and 18 was occupied by multiple fixtures. There was a telephone station, food options and merchandise, but the structures would be removed following the Masters Tournament.

The lone permanent building was the restroom area, which was torn down and upgraded.

“This structure, the stone and steel beams, it’s all so beautiful,” said Bethany Thurman, who attended her first Women’s Amateur Finals. “It just fits right in with everything else.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek