Builders demolish section of Great Wall of China to create shortcut to work

A part of China's Great Wall was 'irreversibly' damaged by workers in Shanxi province - YouYu Public Security Bureau

Chinese builders seeking a short-cut to work have smashed a hole through the Great Wall of China.

Police detained two people after a “big gap” was dug through one of the best-preserved stretches of the ancient fortification.

A 38-year-old man and 55-year-old man confessed to widening an existing fracture in the wall in Youyu county in northern Shanxi province.

They needed a gap wide enough that their digger could pass through, police said. The aim was to reduce the distance they travelled to their work-site.

It is not clear how much time the pair saved on the commute.

Roadways have been dug through the Great Wall, a series of interconnected fortifications which runs near the border between north China and southern Mongolia. But, without one their excavator could pass through near enough to their construction side, the builders took matters into their own hands.

Police were alerted on 24 August after passersby noticed a large gap in the world-famous tourist attraction.

A 38-year-old man and 55-year-old woman have reportedly confessed to damaging the 32nd Great Wall - YouYu Public Security Bureau

The wall, which was constructed over two millennia from the seventh century BC to the 17th century AD, was originally intended to keep barbarians out of Chinese civilisation.

The damaged section of the 32nd Great Wall dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The whole edifice was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1987.

The police said the builders’ actions had caused “irreversible damage to the integrity of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall and the safety of cultural relics.”

The fortifications and ancient watchtowers erected between the 14th and 17th centuries, are the best preserved and most famous sections today. Sections north of the capital Beijing and near tourist centres have been extensively renovated.

However, in other areas of the country, parts of the structure recognised as one of the most impressive architectural feats in history have fallen into disrepair.

‘They should be severely punished!’

The latest incident triggered heated discussion online, with some criticising the ignorance of the accused pair and others turning on authorities for failing to preserve the wall.

“For normal people, who could have figured out this is the Great Wall? All we can see is an invisible mud wall. It needs maintenance, clear signs and publicity if this is truly important,” one person commented on the social media site Weibo.

Others agreed that the wall was not clearly marked and looked more like a mound of soil than an ancient monument.

One sympathetic comment read: “Is this [punishment] necessary? There are so many Great Walls, and the valuable ones have been preserved and used as tourist attractions. This part of the Great Wall seemed to be a road anyway. It should be okay to expand a bit.”

But others were less understanding about the destruction of China’s cultural heritage.

“Regardless of whether they are legally illiterate or not, they should be severely punished! This is irreversible damage, there shouldn’t be any excuse,” said one critic.

In 2015, the Beijing Times reported that about 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles), or 30 per cent, of the Ming Dynasty wall had disappeared due to natural erosion and human damage.

Another 2014 survey done by the Great Wall of China Society, estimated that only about 8.2 per cent of the Great Wall is in good condition, with 74.1 per cent classified as poorly preserved.

While parts of the wall had naturally crumbled because of adverse weather conditions including sandstorms, some of the structure has also been subjected to graffiti, vandalism and the pilfering of bricks to be sold on or used for construction. Mining has also been blamed for damage.

In recent years, the Chinese authorities have stepped up protection of the Great Wall.

In 2021, Xinhua news reported that central and local authorities in the 15 provinces spanned by the wall were reinforcing measures to preserve it, and that more than 6,000 rangers had been deployed to help maintain the Unesco World Heritage site.