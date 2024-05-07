'Build team around him' or 'drop Enzo and make him work for his place'?

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on the injured Enzo Fernandez's prospects of returning straight to Chelsea's starting XI following an upturn in performances in his absence.

Here are some of your responses:

Jen: £107m World Cup winner with the potential to be one of the, if not the, best midfielders in the world. I get that Conor Gallagher and Moises Caicedo are performing well together right now, but Enzo is the type of footballer you build your team around for years to come.

Tom: Drop Enzo and make him work for his place. We are a better team when he is not playing.

Don: Great feet but lacks the speed and physicality for the Premier League, which I thought would be obvious to any detailed scouting assessment.

Wynn: On his day, Fernandez can control the game from midfield, much like Cesc Fabregas in his pomp, and he will hopefully do this more consistently over time. However, because of his contract length, he still has a huge book value and if PSR rules force Chelsea to choose between Fernandez and Gallagher, I would keep Gallagher every day.

David: A class player. Get him going again and he will be an asset.

Sam: Please, please, please stick with Gallagher and Caicedo! They are so much better together than Caicedo and Fernandez, who can't shoot on target, doesn't pass accurately enough and concedes more fouls. A no-brainer, Poch!

Jamie: There is little doubt of Enzo’s skill but he is not suited to the Premier League at all. Arguably his injury didn’t allow him to flourish, but I’d stick with Gallagher and Caicedo. Enzo has rarely performed at the high level his price tag should guarantee. He would be better offloaded to a European league.