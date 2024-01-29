How to build a comeback: 9 plays that swung NFC championship for 49ers

Somehow, someway, the 49ers pulled out a 34-31 win over the Lions in the NFC championship game.

Detroit led 24-7 at halftime and looked like the far more dominant team through the first 30 minutes. Then the wheels came off in the second half.

So, how did San Francisco manufacture a 17-point second-half comeback? We went through and found the nine plays that tipped, and continued tipping the game in the 49ers’ favor:

End of half FG

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The ultra-aggressive Lions left the door open for the 49ers at the end of the first half. Detroit was averaging 6.5 yards per play and had a fourth-and-goal at the 3 while leading 21-7 with 10 seconds left in the second quarter. Instead of going for it, they settled for a 21-yard field goal that made gave Detroit a 24-7 lead. Had they gone up 28-7, it probably would have been a wrap.

Going up three scores made sense, so the field goal wasn’t an egregious call. It definitely kept San Francisco in the game though considering how things played out.

Josh Reynolds 4th down drop

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers got a field goal to open the third quarter scoring and made it a 24-10 game. Detroit went to work on the ensuing drive and found their way into 49ers territory. Facing another fourth-and-3 with 7:03 left in the quarter, head coach Dan Campbell rolled his offense back out instead of trying a 46-yard field goal.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up an easy throw for quarterback Jared Goff. His throw to wide receiver Josh Reynolds was a little low and outside, but imminently catchable and the veteran receiver let it bounce off his hands for a turnover on downs. If Detroit converts in that spot they almost certainly come away from the drive with points to put the game away. Instead, the 49ers took over at their own 28 with a chance to make it a one-score game.

Brandon Aiyuk miracle grab

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This play is going down in NFL history if the 49ers wind up winning the Super Bowl.

On first-and-10 from their own 45, QB Brock Purdy uncorked a throw deep down the middle to WR Brandon Aiyuk. Lions CB Kindle Vildor had outstanding coverage, but in an attempt to intercept the pass he had the ball bounce off his facemask. As the ball hung in the air, Aiyuk laid out in a full dive over the CB to make a sensational catch for 51 yards that put San Francisco at the Lions’ 4 with a tick over six minutes to go in the third quarter.

The 49ers needed some quick points and it was going to take a huge play. Aiyuk’s concentration to follow the ball after the bounce gave San Francisco the jolt it needed offensively. Playoff games so often come down to one player making a play, and in this spot it was Aiyuk coming up with the incredible catch instead of Vildor.

Of all the plays we’re talking about here, this one was the biggest. The 49ers punched in a touchdown three plays later when Purdy hit Aiyuk for a six-yard TD to cut the Lions lead to 24-17.

Jahmyr Gibbs fumble

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers defense got in on the play-making action right after Aiyuk’s touchdown. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs took a handoff up the middle and 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson flew in to lay a big hit that jarred the ball from the rookie RB’s grip. It hit the ground and 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead jumped on it for the recovery.

At this point the proverbial roof came off Levi’s Stadium and the crowd never allowed it to come back down. San Francisco took over at Detroit’s 24 with a chance to tie the game and the Lions’ chances of grabbing the rope again were slim.

Brock Purdy scramble

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers still had to score after Gibbs’ fumble. Their first play after the recovery was a completion to tight end George Kittle for a one-yard loss. On second-and-11 it looked like San Francisco might have to settle for a field goal.

Purdy dropped to throw and had the pocket collapse quickly around him. He maneuvered through and escaped out the front for a 21-yard scramble that not only gave the 49ers a first down, but put them at the Lions 4-yard-line.

It wasn’t a great passing day for the 49ers’ QB, but he used his legs very effectively and on this particular play he turned a sack into an explosive play that put his team in position to score.

RB Christian McCaffrey punched it in from a yard out two plays later to tie the game.

Another Josh Reynolds drop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 49ers defense still had some work to do after their offense tied it. They got a much-needed stop thanks to another miscue by Reynolds.

After Gipson forced an incompletion on second-and-9 with a good hit on Lions TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit took to the air again. Goff had Reynolds wide open for what should have been an easy first down completion that would have kept the Lions’ drive alive. The throw couldn’t have been much better and Reynolds flat out dropped it with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter. Another first down might have settled the Lions down some, but the avalanche continued falling with the drop and they had to punt again.

A sneaky special teams mishap

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lions punter Jack Fox uncorked a beauty of a kick after Reynolds’ third-down drop. He launched a 74-yard bomb that went well over the head of 49ers punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud. It bounced high at the 1, and Detroit CB Chase Lucas raced down to grab it before it went into the end zone. However, his heels when he tossed the ball away from the end zone were on the goal line which means the kick resulted in a touchback instead of pinning the 49ers inside their own 5 in a tie game late in the third quarter.

Another failed fourth down

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Francisco led 27-24 about midway through the fourth quarter, but the Lions were driving. Campbell with 7:38 to go in the game faced another fourth-and-3 situation at the 49ers 30. A field goal would have been a 48-yard try to tie the game. Instead the Lions stuck with their aggressive nature and went for it.

They put the ball in Goff’s hands again and he was pressured immediately by 49ers defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave. He was flushed out to his right and his throw on the run fell woefully short of WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The 49ers took over at their own 30 with 7:38 left in the contest and a chance to make it a two-score game.

One last Purdy scramble

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It was third-and-4 for San Francisco at the Lions 49 with 4:42 left. Purdy dropped to throw and couldn’t find anyone open. He scrambled again, evading the reach of Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone and racing ahead for 21 yards. Not only did the run put the 49ers in field goal range, but it was a demoralizing play for the Lions defense. They couldn’t figure out a way to keep Purdy from scrambling and his 21-yard run didn’t quite ice the game, but it put the 49ers in prime position to burn clock and at least make it a six-point game.

They wound up scoring a couple plays later to go ahead 34-24 with 3:06 to play. At that point the game was ostensibly over and the 49ers were headed to the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire