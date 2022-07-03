Build your best Panthers defensive core

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
Since we had a good time piecing together our Carolina Panthers offenses last week, let’s take on the other side of the ball now!

We give you $15 and 25 individually-priced players, and you give us your best defensive core.

EDGE

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pick one:

Years

Tackles

Tackles for loss

Sacks

Forced fumbles

Interceptions

$5

Julius Peppers

2002-2009, 2017-2018

441

107

97.0

52

6

$4

Kevin Greene

1996, 1998-1999

149

18*

41.5

3

2

$3

Mike Rucker

1999-2007

422

85

55.5

15

1

$2

Charles Johnson

2007-2017

323

75

67.5

17

0

$1

Brian Burns

2019-2021

133

26

25.5

6

0

*Tackles for loss (TFL) not recorded until 1999

DT

Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images

Pick one:

Years

Tackles

Tackles for loss

Sacks

Forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

$5

Kris Jenkins

2001-2007

216

47

20.5

2

2

$4

Kawann Short

2013-2020

280

59

32.5

9

6

$3

Brentson Buckner

2001-2005

170

25

31.0

3

3

$2

Greg Kragen

1995-1997

153

N/R

6.0

5

4

$1

Star Lotulelei

2013-2017

141

28

11.5

2

2

*N/R = Not a recorded statistic until 1999

LB

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Pick one:

Years

Tackles

Tackles for loss

Sacks

Forced fumbles

Interceptions

$5

Luke Kuechly

2012-2019

1,092

75

12.5

7

18

$4

Thomas Davis

2005-2018

1,098

87

28.0

18

13

$3

Sam Mills

1995-1997

331

N/R

10.0

6

7

$2

Jon Beason

2007-2013

572

32

4.0

3

9

$1

Dan Morgan

2001-2007

390

18

7.0

3

5

*N/R = Not a recorded statistic until 1999

CB

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pick one:

Years

Tackles

Tackles for loss

Sacks

Forced fumbles

Interceptions

Passes defensed

$5

Chris Gamble

2004-2012

510

21

1.0

4

27

98

$4

Eric Davis

1996-2000

321

1*

1.0

7

25

42*

$3

Josh Norman

2012-2015

181

4

0.0

4

7

36

$2

Doug Evans

1998-2001

249

7*

0.0

4

14

47*

$1

Ken Lucas

2005-2008

236

6

0.0

0

13

48

*Tackles for loss (TFL) and passes defensed (PD) not recorded until 1999

S

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Pick one:

Years

Tackles

Tackles for loss

Sacks

Forced fumbles

Interceptions

Passes defensed

$5

Mike Minter

1997-2006

805

14*

11.0

11

17

69*

$4

Jeremy Chinn

2020-2021

224

8

2.0

3

2

10

$3

Charles Godfrey

2008-2014

355

8

3.0

7

11

33

$2

Chris Harris

2007-2009

227

4

0.0

12

5

14

$1

Tre Boston

2014-2016, 2019-2020

271

13

3.0

1

7

25

*Tackles for loss (TFL) and passes defensed (PD) not recorded until 1999

Add a comment below to show off your squad!

