Build your best Panthers defensive core

Since we had a good time piecing together our Carolina Panthers offenses last week, let’s take on the other side of the ball now!

We give you $15 and 25 individually-priced players, and you give us your best defensive core.

EDGE

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pick one:

Years Tackles Tackles for loss Sacks Forced fumbles Interceptions $5 Julius Peppers 2002-2009, 2017-2018 441 107 97.0 52 6 $4 Kevin Greene 1996, 1998-1999 149 18* 41.5 3 2 $3 Mike Rucker 1999-2007 422 85 55.5 15 1 $2 Charles Johnson 2007-2017 323 75 67.5 17 0 $1 Brian Burns 2019-2021 133 26 25.5 6 0

*Tackles for loss (TFL) not recorded until 1999

DT

Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images

Pick one:

Years Tackles Tackles for loss Sacks Forced fumbles Fumble recoveries $5 Kris Jenkins 2001-2007 216 47 20.5 2 2 $4 Kawann Short 2013-2020 280 59 32.5 9 6 $3 Brentson Buckner 2001-2005 170 25 31.0 3 3 $2 Greg Kragen 1995-1997 153 N/R 6.0 5 4 $1 Star Lotulelei 2013-2017 141 28 11.5 2 2

*N/R = Not a recorded statistic until 1999

LB

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Pick one:

Years Tackles Tackles for loss Sacks Forced fumbles Interceptions $5 Luke Kuechly 2012-2019 1,092 75 12.5 7 18 $4 Thomas Davis 2005-2018 1,098 87 28.0 18 13 $3 Sam Mills 1995-1997 331 N/R 10.0 6 7 $2 Jon Beason 2007-2013 572 32 4.0 3 9 $1 Dan Morgan 2001-2007 390 18 7.0 3 5

*N/R = Not a recorded statistic until 1999

CB

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pick one:

Years Tackles Tackles for loss Sacks Forced fumbles Interceptions Passes defensed $5 Chris Gamble 2004-2012 510 21 1.0 4 27 98 $4 Eric Davis 1996-2000 321 1* 1.0 7 25 42* $3 Josh Norman 2012-2015 181 4 0.0 4 7 36 $2 Doug Evans 1998-2001 249 7* 0.0 4 14 47* $1 Ken Lucas 2005-2008 236 6 0.0 0 13 48

*Tackles for loss (TFL) and passes defensed (PD) not recorded until 1999

S

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Pick one:

Years Tackles Tackles for loss Sacks Forced fumbles Interceptions Passes defensed $5 Mike Minter 1997-2006 805 14* 11.0 11 17 69* $4 Jeremy Chinn 2020-2021 224 8 2.0 3 2 10 $3 Charles Godfrey 2008-2014 355 8 3.0 7 11 33 $2 Chris Harris 2007-2009 227 4 0.0 12 5 14 $1 Tre Boston 2014-2016, 2019-2020 271 13 3.0 1 7 25

*Tackles for loss (TFL) and passes defensed (PD) not recorded until 1999

Add a comment below to show off your squad!

