Build your best Panthers defensive core

Since we had a good time piecing together our Carolina Panthers offenses last week, let’s take on the other side of the ball now!
We give you $15 and 25 individually-priced players, and you give us your best defensive core.
EDGE
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Pick one:
Years
Tackles
Tackles for loss
Sacks
Forced fumbles
Interceptions
$5
Julius Peppers
2002-2009, 2017-2018
441
107
97.0
52
6
$4
Kevin Greene
1996, 1998-1999
149
18*
41.5
3
2
$3
Mike Rucker
1999-2007
422
85
55.5
15
1
$2
Charles Johnson
2007-2017
323
75
67.5
17
0
$1
Brian Burns
2019-2021
133
26
25.5
6
0
*Tackles for loss (TFL) not recorded until 1999
DT
Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images
Pick one:
Years
Tackles
Tackles for loss
Sacks
Forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
$5
Kris Jenkins
2001-2007
216
47
20.5
2
2
$4
Kawann Short
2013-2020
280
59
32.5
9
6
$3
Brentson Buckner
2001-2005
170
25
31.0
3
3
$2
Greg Kragen
1995-1997
153
N/R
6.0
5
4
$1
Star Lotulelei
2013-2017
141
28
11.5
2
2
*N/R = Not a recorded statistic until 1999
LB
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Pick one:
Years
Tackles
Tackles for loss
Sacks
Forced fumbles
Interceptions
$5
Luke Kuechly
2012-2019
1,092
75
12.5
7
18
$4
Thomas Davis
2005-2018
1,098
87
28.0
18
13
$3
Sam Mills
1995-1997
331
N/R
10.0
6
7
$2
Jon Beason
2007-2013
572
32
4.0
3
9
$1
Dan Morgan
2001-2007
390
18
7.0
3
5
*N/R = Not a recorded statistic until 1999
CB
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Pick one:
Years
Tackles
Tackles for loss
Sacks
Forced fumbles
Interceptions
Passes defensed
$5
Chris Gamble
2004-2012
510
21
1.0
4
27
98
$4
Eric Davis
1996-2000
321
1*
1.0
7
25
42*
$3
Josh Norman
2012-2015
181
4
0.0
4
7
36
$2
Doug Evans
1998-2001
249
7*
0.0
4
14
47*
$1
Ken Lucas
2005-2008
236
6
0.0
0
13
48
*Tackles for loss (TFL) and passes defensed (PD) not recorded until 1999
S
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Pick one:
Years
Tackles
Tackles for loss
Sacks
Forced fumbles
Interceptions
Passes defensed
$5
Mike Minter
1997-2006
805
14*
11.0
11
17
69*
$4
Jeremy Chinn
2020-2021
224
8
2.0
3
2
10
$3
Charles Godfrey
2008-2014
355
8
3.0
7
11
33
$2
Chris Harris
2007-2009
227
4
0.0
12
5
14
$1
Tre Boston
2014-2016, 2019-2020
271
13
3.0
1
7
25
*Tackles for loss (TFL) and passes defensed (PD) not recorded until 1999
Add a comment below to show off your squad!
