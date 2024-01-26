Buha: Darvin Ham’s job is likely safe for the rest of this season

The Los Angeles Lakers were widely expected to be championship contenders this season. But past the midway point of the schedule, they find themselves sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record.

The team’s inconsistency and deficiencies have caused many fans to practically beg for head coach Darvin Ham to be fired. But there has never been any real indication that the team was seriously considering giving him a pink slip.

On the Hoops Hype podcast with host Michael Scotto, Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, said it is very unlikely that Ham’s job will be in jeopardy, at least this season.

Via Hoops Hype:

“I think he’s safe through the rest of the season. If things went completely haywire and the Lakers lost six, seven, or eight games in a row and you see them spiraling down the standings, that’s where maybe things get wobbly. I had the report with Shams [Charania] earlier in the month after that Miami loss and the Lakers were trending in that direction. They lost four games in a row for the second time in a few weeks. There was some disconnect in the locker room and players were upset about their roles and rotations. I don’t think that stuff is entirely gone. “I think with Darvin it would’ve had to have gotten to a point that was ugly and unattainable for the Lakers to move on from him. I think it was heading there early in the season. “I think for now he’s safe. I think things would really have to go in a spiral downward for his seat to start getting warm.”

After forging a 14-9 record and winning the in-season tournament in December, L.A. lost 10 of its next 13 games. More recently, it has won three of its last five, but it has lots of work to do in order to merely make the playoffs, let alone compete for a ring.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire