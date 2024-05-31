Buggs III commits to ETSU men’s basketball

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s still transfer portal season in the world of college basketball, and the Bucs made a splash for a veteran guard on Friday afternoon.

Louisiana native, John Buggs III, announced his intent to play for ETSU next season, via social media.

Buggs has played his four previous seasons of college basketball for four different programs, starting at UMass in 2019-20. He made 29 starts for Hill College (JuCo) in 2021-22, before transferring to UTSA in 2022-23.

The guard spent last season at the University of North Texas, where he made 26 starts in 29 appearances. He averaged 7.3 points per game with the Mean Green, while shooting 45.1 percent from behind the arc (led American Athletic Conference).

He also averaged 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest.

