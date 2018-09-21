Bud Light beer fridges open to joy of Baker Mayfield, Browns fans throughout Cleveland

Yes, Baker Mayfield, they opened the Bud Light fridges. (AP)

Toward the end of his postgame interview with NFL Network Thursday, victorious quarterback Baker Mayfield had one very important question.

“Did they open the Bud Light thing?”

Yes, Baker. They opened the Bud Light thing.

Bud Light beer fridges unlocked in Cleveland

In anticipation of the Cleveland Browns winning their first game since 2016, Bud Light filled refrigerators with beer throughout Cleveland that were to be locked until the Browns finally logged a victory.

Well, that victory came Thursday night as Mayfield inherited a 14-0 deficit and turned it into a 21-17 win over the New York Jets.

From there, the free beer flowed like wine.

Browns fans trying to open a beer fridge for free beer is the purest thing pic.twitter.com/2LatyLUQj1 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 21, 2018





The victory fridge is open! pic.twitter.com/PCp3DqVcVR — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 21, 2018





.@BUDLIGHT 🍻 fridges are open throughout Cleveland as #Browns fans celebrate their first win since December 24, 2016 🏈🎉

➡️ https://t.co/QjHlxVMWSW pic.twitter.com/FyM3K0srQU — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 21, 2018

Story Continues





Look how civil and organized these free beer proceedings went. Well done, Cleveland.

The beer fridge is officially open…. pic.twitter.com/at8QMbhW4M — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 21, 2018





Media members apparently had their own beer fridge that didn’t produce quite the same drunken excitement but provided its own form of muted anticipation, nonetheless.

If you were not at First Energy Stadium, show us other beer fridge openings around town! https://t.co/ZEoxEOjFw0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 21, 2018





Once opened, somehow it remained mostly full. Still work to do, apparently.





Ok, screw it. Let’s drink.





Cleveland police, meanwhile, joined in on the Twitter celebration while alluding to the bad idea a free beer giveaway can be to begin with.





