Bud Light beer fridges open to joy of Baker Mayfield, Browns fans throughout Cleveland

Toward the end of his postgame interview with NFL Network Thursday, victorious quarterback Baker Mayfield had one very important question.

“Did they open the Bud Light thing?”

Yes, Baker. They opened the Bud Light thing.

Bud Light beer fridges unlocked in Cleveland

In anticipation of the Cleveland Browns winning their first game since 2016, Bud Light filled refrigerators with beer throughout Cleveland that were to be locked until the Browns finally logged a victory.

Well, that victory came Thursday night as Mayfield inherited a 14-0 deficit and turned it into a 21-17 win over the New York Jets.

From there, the free beer flowed like wine.


 



Look how civil and organized these free beer proceedings went. Well done, Cleveland.


Media members apparently had their own beer fridge that didn’t produce quite the same drunken excitement but provided its own form of muted anticipation, nonetheless.


Once opened, somehow it remained mostly full. Still work to do, apparently.


Ok, screw it. Let’s drink.


Cleveland police, meanwhile, joined in on the Twitter celebration while alluding to the bad idea a free beer giveaway can be to begin with.


